Anupamaa: Vanraj throws Pakhi out of the house

Vanraj angrily tells Pakhi to go and lead her life with Adhik as they’re both perfect for each other and asks her to get out of the house. Anupama and Baa plead him not to do this as a daughter should be sent off without a ritual. Vanraj mentions how she doesn’t deserve a ritual to be sent off as she already left the house to get married. Kavya asks him not to take any decision out of anger.

Vanraj yells at Pakhi to leave the house. Pakhi gets shocked and packs her things with Adhik. Anupama cries. Anuj asks Adhik and Pakhi to pack later and tells them how they are wrong to expect elders’ blessings and happiness when they did something wrong because they need to understand that even parents have emotions.

Anuj and others try to convince Vanraj to change his decision

Kavya, Samar, Bapuji and Baa try to convince Vanraj to take his decision back. Vanraj has a breakdown recalling how he had high expectations and dreams for Pakhi as he loved her the most, but she went against him by not even completing her studies as he tried so hard to fulfill her educational needs. Bapuji reminds Vanraj that Pakhi and Adhik’s mistakes and good fortunes are solely theirs, so they shall face the consequences themselves. Baa mentions how she had warned that something bad might happen if they hadn’t gotten them married. Anuj enters and states that he’s aware he isn’t Pakhi or Adhik’s parent, but they did forgive Toshu when he kidnapped Arya, so they should take a decision keeping all the things in mind. Bapuji also suggests the same. Vanraj declares that he won’t revert his decision as Adhik and Pakhi did whatever they wanted, so he’ll do the same as well.

