Anupamaa: Vanraj warns Anupama to back off from the case

Vanraj tells Anupama that there is a fine line between being stupid and being great. He tells her the police can catch the culprit but they are getting influenced. He tells her to step back as she will die and take everyone along with her. She receives a call from the inspector. She leaves the Shah house. Vanraj tells the Shahs not to step out till he tells them to. Anupama catches Dimple trying to escape. She breaks down and tells Anupama that she got to know what happened with Pakhi and own parents are not looking out for her and she doesn't want to trouble Anuj and Anupama.

Anupama tells her that the inspector called her to identify the boys. She tries to convince her to stay. Vanraj tells Pakhi to stay with them till everything gets figured out. Adhik refuses to do so. Dimple tells Anupama that she can't face the boys again. She loses hope. Anu tells Dimple the boys will not be punished then and if she is scared, she will come along. Pakhi accuses Anupama for bringing trouble. Adhik sides with Anupama. They both argue.

Anupama encourages Dimple

Vanraj stops Kavya and Kinjal from going out stating that it’s dangerous. They refuse to stay back because of the threats and tell they can’t stop going to work. Toshu and Samar decide to go with them. Vanraj tells Baa that Kavya and Kinjal are influenced by Anupama. Baa tells him Toshu is working under Kavya. He gets shocked. Anupama encourages Dimple and boosts her morale. Anuj and Anupama accompany Dimple to the police station.

