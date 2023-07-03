Anupamaa: Why is Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji missing from the show?

In the popular television show Anupamaa, Arvind Vaidya portrays the beloved character of Bapuji, who is known for his endearing and memorable presence. The show, featuring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, has garnered a massive following and has become a household favorite among viewers. However, fans have noticed the absence of Arvind Vaidya from recent episodes, leaving them curious about the reason behind his departure.

Arvind Vaidya is in United States

Arvind Vaidya, who brings Bapuji to life on screen, is currently missing from the show. In a recent interview with ETimes, he revealed that he is on vacation with his family in the United States. He shared, "My son lives with his family in Atlanta, and I had applied for leave in January itself and booked our tickets. My wife and I left for the US on June 4, and at that time, this track had not been planned. I had shot for my episodes and left." On being asked about his return, the actor revealed that he will be back on the shoot as soon as he returns. He will return in the first week of July.

Arvind Vaidya also added that he is having a great time in United States. "When people here got to know that I had come to visit my son, they invited me to some public functions. I was happy to meet them, and I am also enjoying with my family and grandchildren," added the actor.

In the meantime, the show continues to captivate viewers with its engaging storyline and powerful performances. The absence of Bapuji may leave a temporary void, but the resilient spirit of Anupamaa and the talent of its ensemble cast ensure that the journey of the titular character and those around her will continue to unfold, keeping fans hooked to their screens.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu to return to the show?