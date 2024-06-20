Anupamaa Written Episode Update, June 20: Adhik challenges Pakhi and says he won’t stoop down to her level

Anupamaa Written Episode Update, June 20: Devika asks Anuj if he is following her. Anuj replies that he came for a walk and then decided to get some lemongrass and ginger because his throat is sore. Anupama offers him tea, explaining that she made it for Bhavesh, but since he left, she put it in a flask.

Anuj takes the tea, saying it must be his destiny, and drinks it quickly, commenting that it's hot but not too hot. Anupama jokes that Devika should hit Anuj with a bottle gourd for scaring them. Devika says she'll use a coconut instead.

Devika then asks Anuj to give them a ride and hands him their bags. Anupama smiles, and when her slipper falls off, Anuj puts it back on for her. Devika hopes they will be together soon.

Adhik confronts Pakhi, plans to take daughter Ishani with a court order

Pakhi asks Adhik if someone has invited him. Adhik replies that he doesn't need an invitation to see his daughter. Pakhi tells him to leave and tries to take Ishani, but she falls, and Vanraj catches her. Pakhi then accuses Adhik of making her fall. Adhik says he doesn't need to stoop to her level.

Vanraj looks at him in anger. Adhik explains that just as Vanraj is protective of Pakhi, he is also protective of his daughter. He says he is there to take his daughter because she is not safe with Pakhi. He points out that everyone knows Pakhi's behavior, so it's better for Ishani to stay with her father. Pakhi argues that the mistake was Babuji's, not hers.

Advertisement

Adhik counters that it wasn't Babuji's fault but hers because she values her beauty sleep over her daughter. He says he has proof and once Dimpy and Titu get married, he will get a court order to take Ishani away.

Vanraj confronts Adhik

Devika, Anupama, and Anuj arrive and are shocked to see Vanraj grabbing Adhik's collar, saying he can't do this. Adhik responds that Vanraj is greatly mistaken and should wait and see.

Anupama tries to explain that it was a mistake and doesn't mean Isha isn't cared for properly. Babuji admits it was his mistake. Adhik disagrees, saying it's not Babuji's fault, but Pakhi's, as she didn't take care of Ishani, and Babuji had to give her the medicine.

Anupama denies accusations; Adhik blames Pakhi

Anupama asks Adhik to listen, but he refuses to agree with her. Pakhi accuses Anupama of telling Adhik and says she overheard Anupama's conversation with Vanraj yesterday. Anupama clarifies that she didn't inform Adhik and emphasizes that, as Ishani's father, he has the right to know.

Advertisement

Pakhi accuses Anupama of conspiring with Adhik for revenge. Anupama denies telling him. Pakhi threatens to hate Anupama intensely. Adhik criticizes Pakhi, calling her a failed wife, mother, and daughter, saying she couldn't be loyal to either.

He vows to ensure Ishani doesn't turn out like Pakhi and won't let her stay with Pakhi. He reveals that it wasn't Anupama who told him but a friend who is a doctor at the hospital. Kinjal then asks the kids to go inside.

Adhik and Toshu clash; Emotional reunion with family

Toshu confronts Adhik, questioning how he would feel if Kinjal prevented him from seeing Pari. Toshu then asks Adhik how he would react if someone mistreated his sister. Adhik dismisses Toshu's mention of his sister and the tension escalates toward a fight, with Anuj attempting to intervene.

Meanwhile, Pari, Ansh, Ishu, and Mahi tearfully express their feelings about their parents' situation, praying for Ishu's parents to reunite. Adhik tells Toshu that their family matters are not Toshu's concern and asks him to step back, while Anuj and Vanraj intervene to prevent a physical altercation.

Advertisement

Adhik apologizes to Dimpy, acknowledging the distress caused to the children. He mentions fulfilling financial responsibilities for Ishani but feeling deprived of the right to see her. Adhik emphasizes the emotional pain of separation, comparing it to Vanraj's potential separation from Ansh.

He expresses his hurt at not being invited to his sister's wedding and then seeks solace in hugging Anuj, expressing a desire to meet Anuj, Anupama, and his mother. Adhik apologizes for the situation and asserts his determination to take Ishani with him, regardless of objections.

Adhik urges Anuj and Anupama to reconsider love

Aadhya wonders where Adhik went early in the morning and contemplates what to tell Shruti when she calls. Adhik then speaks to Anuj, acknowledging he doesn't know their past but believes true love is rare and essential.

He assures them that everyone sees Anuj and Anupama as incomplete without each other, urging them to reconsider their situation. Anuj reflects on how others perceive their relationship, while Anupama questions the truthfulness of their love given their breakup. Anuj suggests giving their relationship another chance.

Vanraj confronts Pakhi's plans; Mahi comforts him

Pakhi tells Vanraj to hire a lawyer and create a case against Adhik that would trouble him constantly. Vanraj questions Pakhi about her role in Adhik's actions, reminding her of her influence over him.

Advertisement

Pakhi shifts the blame to Babuji, but Vanraj refuses to let her mention Babuji's name and recalls her recent misbehavior. He retreats to his room, where Mahi comforts him, touching his heart and easing his emotional burden.

Anuj and Anupama's unexpected encounter

Aadhya calls Anuj to ask where he is. Anuj explains he went to the market for lemon grass and ran into Devika and Anupama, deciding to give them a ride home because they had a lot of stuff. Aadhya questions how often he meets Anupama, to which Anuj attributes it to destiny.

He tells Aadhya to get ready as he's coming to pick her up. Aadhya wishes Shruti were there and tries calling her, but Shruti doesn't answer.

After returning home, Anuj is in the kitchen arranging things when Anupama arrives. She saves a falling coconut and accidentally gets her hair stuck in his shirt, which she then frees. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Reem Shaikh’s idea to make pizza leaves Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi in shock; WATCH