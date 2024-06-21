Anupamaa Written Episode Update, June 21: Dimpy and Titu's sangeet ceremony starts

Devika tells Anuj that Adhik is right; true love and an honest life partner are rare. She calls them foolish for losing this love and points out that destiny repeatedly bringing them together might be a sign from God.

She urges Anuj to understand this sign, agreeing with Adhik that Maan's love story is special and should not remain unfinished. Anuj listens to her words and then walks away.

Anupama takes charge of wedding feast amid last-minute crisis

Anupama realizes that no caterer is available at the last minute and resolves not to let anything go wrong at Titu and Dimpy’s wedding. She looks at the vegetables and hears her inner voice, one part blaming her for the situation and another part arguing that it was Rahul’s deceit influenced by Gulati.

The first voice claims her mistake was trusting her staff. Anupama reassures herself that she can cook flawlessly, even with her eyes closed. She prays to Maa Annapurna for blessings and guidance, vowing to prepare a meal so memorable that everyone will remember both the food and the wedding. She then starts cooking.

Family resolves misunderstandings as Dimpy prepares for ceremony

Baa comments that it was good that Vanraj spoke on their behalf. Babu Ji brings in a trolley. Dimpy asks why it was brought out, and Baa explains she thought her saree was on it, which she had been looking for.

Dimpy then asks for her dupatta, which Baa hands to her. Dimpy admires it, saying she likes it and the design is beautiful. Baa remarks that a designer dupatta would be better, but Dimpy counters that it wouldn’t have the elders' blessings. Baa tells

Dimpy can change the design if she doesn't like it. Dimpy responds that Baa should insist she wear it or slap her. Baa tells her to go get ready. Babu Ji adds that they should keep their thoughts to themselves and be happy for the kids.

Anupama and Anuj share a tender moment

Anupama thinks about having prepared all the food and decides to ask Baa to make sweets so she feels valued at home. Ready for the function, she notices her pleating is off.

Anuj arrives and fixes it for her. She thanks him, and he hands her a Gajra, saying she can wear it or leave it as she wishes. He then places it in her hand and leaves while a song plays.

Baa asks Babuji to come over, mentioning that the kids are sitting quietly and are upset about the morning's events. The kids ask why the elders fought, and Babu Ji and Baa try to cheer them up.

Family celebrates joyfully with dance and blessings

Kavya, Kinjal, and Dimpy are delighted to see their children cheered up, crediting Baa and Babuji for it. Dimpy expresses concern that Baa and Babu Ji are deeply hurt, but Kinjal advises her not to dwell on it.

The children dance joyfully. Anupama surprises Anuj by wearing a Gajra, recalling she thought it was for Shruti but Dimpy insisted she wear it. Titu dances with Dimpy, followed by Vanraj and Toshu joining in. Anupama brings Baa and Beeji to dance, while Anuj imagines dancing with Anupama and blushes.

All couples dance together, and Kinjal asks Baa and Babu ji to bless them and ward off any negativity. They oblige, and Titu and Dimpy seek their blessings, with Babu ji expressing their willingness to do anything for the family.

Aadhya's concern for Shruti, Vanraj's unfulfilled talk with Baa and Babuji

Aadhya tries calling Shruti but wonders why she's not answering, feeling that the situation is becoming unmanageable. Vanraj considers speaking with Baa and Babu Ji but doesn't find an opportunity. Just as he is about to approach them, the children arrive and call them. He decides to talk to them after the event.

Vanraj encourages family tradition

Kavya requests Baa to perform the aarti for Dimpy and Tapish. Baa suggests that Kavya should do it instead, as she always performs the aarti. Kavya insists that Baa should continue this tradition.

Anupama encourages Baa to perform the aarti. Baa complies and conducts the aarti for Dimpy and Tapish. The children then ask for sweets. Babuji and Baa are about to give them sweets but pause.

Baa advises them to ask their mothers for sweets. Vanraj arrives and encourages Babuji to feed the children sweets. He urges the children to eat food prepared by Baa and Babu ji, praising its taste and nutritional value. Vanraj also calls Pakhi over and asks Babuji to give her sweets.

