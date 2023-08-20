Anupamaa written update 20th August: Vanraj confronts Adhik for slapping Pakhi; Barkha begs for mercy

Anupamaa written update 20th August: Anupama was left in shock when she witnessed Adhik's act of slapping Pakhi. Romil felt good and congratulated himself for timing Anupama's presence at the scene. Furious, Anupama glared at Adhik and swiftly took Pakhi away, holding her hand tightly. Romil speculated about Anupama's reaction to his misconduct and wondered what steps she would take against her son-in-law.

Adhik's panic escalated as he realized he couldn't lie now that Anupama had witnessed the incident. He felt trapped and knew he was in trouble. Anupama took Pakhi to her room and hugged her tightly. Pakhi attempted to downplay the situation, asserting that it wasn't what Anupama thought. Anupama questioned Pakhi's decision to cover up her husband's mistake and questioned whether she wanted to endure the same suffering Anupama had endured for 25 years. Pakhi defended Adhik, pleading with Anupama not to reveal the truth to anyone. Anupama called Vanraj over the phone, requesting him, Leela, and Hasmukh come to the scene.

Anuj overheard the conversation and asked Anupama if everything was alright. Anupama told Anuj that she wants to tell everyone something important. As Vanraj informed his parents about the situation, Barkha scolded Adhik for raising his hand against Pakhi. She predicted that Anupama would not let the matter rest and would undoubtedly take action against him. She warned that Anuj would cast him out onto the streets, and Vanraj would react aggressively when it concerned his children. Adhik admits that he had lost control.

Meanwhile, Samar returned to his room, and Dimpy blamed him for the strained relationships within the family, saying how Anupama had severed ties with them. Samar left the room.

On the other hand, Vanraj confronted Adhik. Barkha supports Adhik, saying it is common between husband and wife. Anupama asks Barkha not to interfere otherwise she will have it from her. Leela speculated that Adhik might have physically harmed Pakhi on the previous occasion when she misunderstood the situation due to Pakhi's misbehavior.

Barkha attempted to manipulate the situation, suggesting that it was acceptable for Pakhi to slap Adhik, but he should refrain from reacting. Leela corrected her and emphasized that Pakhi had only raised her hand but hadn't actually slapped Adhik.

Anupama held Pakhi's hand, asking her if she had slapped Adhik. Pakhi denied it and revealed that it was Adhik who had slapped her. Pakhi writhes in pain revealing blue marks on her hand. Anupama and Vanraj were horrified by the evidence of Adhik's abuse.

Vanraj asked Adhik how he dared to harm his daughter. Barkha begged for mercy, and Vanraj's anger escalated to the point where he punched a sofa in frustration. Anuj intervened, advising Vanraj not to soil his hands with the likes of Adhik.

Vanraj threatened to call the police, but Pakhi stopped him saying she didn’t want to file a complaint. Anupama tries to explain to Pakhi that she should not tolerate domestic violence, but Pakhi denies it, telling Anupama not to interfere in the between.

