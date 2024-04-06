Anupamaa Written Update, Apr 6: Anupama decides not to step back from cooking competition despite injury

Anupamaa, April 6, 2024 episode: The episode kicks off with Anupama asking Anuj to give a glass of turmeric to Aadya, who has sustained an injury during a dance competition. Anuj assures her of taking good care of Aadya. He asks Anupama also to take care of her broken hand. Anupama goes to Yashdeep and Diya.

Pakhi is sure that Vanraj won’t be able to reach her. However, Vanraj shocks Pakhi as he successfully locates her. Pakhi gets scared and asks Vanraj how he found her. Vanraj calls Aarush dumb and reveals that he has been sharing pictures on social media along with the location. He requests Pakhi to come with him.

Anupama sees a doctor who tells her that she can’t move her hand for some time. He also asks Anupama to refrain from taking part in the international cooking competition, Super Star Chef, as it is not possible for her to lift the spoon. The doctor advises Anupama to take a test. Anupama gets upset with the news of her not being able to participate in the competition and starts complaining to God. Anuj and Aadya worry for Anupama. Shruti takes Aadya back.

Vanraj brings back Pakhi. He questions her about where she used Ishani’s FD. She tells him that she invested the same in her business. Leela makes a bitter remark about Pakhi, making Pakhi misbehave with her. Hasmukh asks Pakhi to mind her tone with Leela. Pakhi praises Aarush and tells Shahs that she will return Vanraj’s money. Vanraj tries to prove that Aarush is a fraudster but Pakhi refuses to believe him. She swears to prove him wrong. Kinjal decides not to keep Pakhi with them. Toshu also supports her. Pakhi says she will find a home for herself.

Anupama blames herself for being careless. Yashdeep calms her down as she worries about her participation in the cooking show. Anupama then gets the idea of using her left hand for cooking. Yashdeep asks her if she is sure about it. Anupama says she will make it happen. Shruti receives a shocking call. She learns about Anupama’s injury.

Dimple asks Titu to forget her. She says that she cannot live without Ansh. Titu expresses his feelings for Dimple. Dimple thanks him. Titu decides to exit Dimple’s life for her happiness. Dimple is devastated after Titu leaves.

Shruti asks Anupama to take up catering for her cocktail party. Yashdeep declines her offer and says that he cannot see Anupama in pain. Anupama thinks about their business and asks Yashdeep to accept Shruti’s order. The episode ends here.

