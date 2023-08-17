Anupamaa written update, August 17: Aunupama showers Anuj with kisses

Anuj confronts Romil and asks him to stop playing the victim card. Having faced his own challenges growing up in an orphanage, Anuj dismisses Romil's dramatic behavior, encouraging him to appreciate the privileges he has like a caring father and a home. Anuj advises Romil to channel his energies in some positive way. In response, Romil says that he has to ask for permission for everything in this house, even to breathe. Romil further says that this is not a home but a jail. Upon this, Anuj says he won’t have to take any permission to slap him again.

Amidst the dispute, Anupama intervenes and tells Romil that they are scolding him for his own good and that if he wants to leave home he can go but she goes on to show him the dark sides to leaving the house. Romil, however, erupts in frustration, asserting his independence and rejecting Anupama's advice. Ankush intervenes, urging Romil to apologize to Anuj and Anupama to demonstrate respect and gratitude for their hospitality. Although initially defiant, Romil eventually relents and apologizes.

Ankush compels Romil to apologize to Anuj and Anupama, under the threat of arranging transportation for his departure. After a reluctant apology, Anuj instructs Romil to clean up the house and mop the floor as he is the one who had organized the party. Ankush apologizes on Romil's behalf, acknowledging his own oversight in entrusting Romil with his credit card. Anuj advises caution moving forward, implying upon the consequences of further missteps.

Anupama encourages Ankush's dual role as both mother and father to Romil, suggesting that they continue to offer support. Despite Barkha's skepticism about Romil's potential for change, Anuj and Anupama remain hopeful that he will transform for the better.

Meanwhile, in Shah's house, a domestic conflict unfolds as Dimpy's drawing of a partition line in the kitchen unsettles Leela. Leela is heartbroken to see her kitchen like this, but Kinjal comforts her.

Anupama showers Anuj with kisses in the morning, Anuj thinks he is lucky enough to have Anupama by his side. Barkha expresses interest in rejoining the family business, and Adhik questions Anuj's decision not to involve him in a recent event.

Leela cautions Dimpy anbout adhering to the traditional rules despite the kitchen division, while Anuj confronts Barkha and Adhik for the losses in his absence. Praises are showered on Pakhi for her accomplishments on a project, leading to her being entrusted with the new project with Anupama.

