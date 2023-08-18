Anupamaa written update, August 18: Vanraj smiles seeing Kavya happy, Romil yells at Pakhi

Anuj's frustration flares up when Romil brusquely orders a servant (Anil) to fetch him black coffee. Romil dismisses Anuj's concern, claiming he was simply asking for coffee. Anupama steps in, advising Romil that if someone is assisting him, he should maintain politeness and respect, addressing the servant as Anil bhai or dada as he is elder to him. Anupama calls Anil, and Romil requests coffee politely. Anuj approves and asks Romil to clean the mess he and his friend created the previous night before the coffee arrives. Romil says he was already tidying up until 3 a.m., but Anuj asks him to resume the remaining work. As Romil starts to pick up alcohol bottles, Pakhi offers to help, yet he stops her angrily. Anuj reminds Anupama about her plans to attend a cultural festival and tells her to get ready, he will drop her off on the way.

The Shah family enjoys breakfast. Leela offers Kavya kesar kheer, and her delighted reaction brings a smile to Vanraj's face. However, his happiness fades as he recalls Kavya admitting that her baby's father is Anirudh. Samar joins the breakfast table, and the sight of all four male members sitting together delights the ladies. Samar decides to have thepla made by Baa, and despite Dimpy's efforts to serve her prepared breakfast, Samar insists on sharing the family meal, warming Leela's heart and frustrating Dimpy.

Romil channels his frustration onto a dartboard, venting about Anuj. Pakhi enters, and Romil angrily blames her for Anuj and Anupama's harsh behavior towards him. Pakhi stands her ground, saying that she hasn't done anything, Romil would have faced consequences for his behavior. Romil says he is innocent and accuses them of being unjust. Pakhi tries to reason, but Romil loses his temper and yells at Pakhi asking her to leave the room. Pakhi left the room but was worried that Romil might tell everyone about Adhik’s behavior.

Anupama prepares for her performance at the cultural event. She receives a message from Anuj, wishing her luck. She prays for a smooth event. The host announces her dance jugalbandi with Vandana Karmarkar singing the song "Jeele Zara." Anupama praises Vandana's singing during rehearsals. They introduce themselves. Vandana receives a call from her fiance and tells Anupama that she's getting married in two months. Vandana also told Anupama that she wants to support her family financially even after marriage. Anupama appreciates her. Their performance went well. After the performance, Anupama gifts Vandana a Ganapati idol, offering her blessings for her future.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.