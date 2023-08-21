Anupamaa written update, August 21: Pakhi refuses to file complaint against Adhik, Anupama, and Vanraj disagree

Pakhi refuses to file a complaint against Adhik, defending their relationship by asserting that every couple faces problems and she, too, sometimes reacts emotionally. She believes it's acceptable for Adhik to have reacted as they love each other deeply, and she's determined to stand by him no matter what. Anupama disagrees with Pakhi, drawing a parallel to her own experience where she left Vanraj when he was wrong. Anupama says that Vanraj never raised his hand at her but still did wrong by her, so Adhik must be a devil to raise a hand at her partner like that. Pakhi says that she provoked Adhik and acknowledges her wrongdoing.

Anupama questions why the younger generation tolerates injustice while openly criticizing it on social media. Pakhi implores Anupama to stay out of the situation and let her and Adhik handle it. Barkha supports Pakhi, suggesting that interference isn't necessary if Pakhi doesn't wish it. Pakhi agrees with Barkha, saying that they'll manage the issue on their own, and this should be the end of the discussion.

However, Anupama persists, arguing that the issue is larger than just Pakhi's personal situation. She urges Pakhi not to tolerate domestic violence and warns that staying quiet would lead to a lifetime of submissiveness. Anupama says that despite being uneducated, she had fought against the injustice that was meted out to her. She questions Pakhi on being an educated girl and tolerating it.

On the other hand, Kavya shares her sonography report with Kinjal. Kinjal reminsces her first sonography with her baby. Kinjal offers her support, while Dimpy observes them and walks away. Kinjal suggests that Dimpy may also miss her family but is too proud to admit it. Vanraj supports Anupama's sentiments, encouraging Pakhi to consider her family's advice. Anuj reinforces the need for mutual respect in a relationship, while Hasmukh and Leela emphasize their concern for Pakhi's safety over societal expectations. Romil hopes Pakhi comprehends her family's perspective and holds Adhik accountable.

Kavya inquires about Vanraj and the family, and Kinjal informs her that they are at Anupama's house. Kavya expresses concern, and Dimpy makes disparaging remarks about Anupama. Kinjal and Kavya warn Dimpy and tell her to mind her language and negativity, and Kinjal says that Anupama always has good intentions for everyone.

Finally, the family continues their efforts to persuade Pakhi to take this matter seriously. Barkha advised Adhik to apologize to Pakhi and forget about his ego for some time. Adhik disagrees, Barkha tells him that apologizing is easier than going to jail. Adhik swallows his pride and apologizes to Pakhi in front of everyone. Adhik accepts his mistake and is willing to face the consequences. Leela suggests that if Adhik is truly remorseful, he should serve a term in jail for at least 5-6 months. Anupama supports the idea.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.