Anupamaa written update August 22: Adhik begs for mercy, Anupamaa faints

Adhik initiates his emotional manipulation tactic with Pakhi, feigning remorse and shedding insincere tears. He begs for mercy in front of the whole family. He implores her to save their marriage, highlighting the flawed thinking of some men who believe they can get away with anything, especially if a woman tolerates their wrongdoings. Adhik says that since childhood society tells them that men can do anything with their partner but it is the biggest mistake ever. Adhik pledges to rectify his behavior and promises consequences for future mistakes.

Adhik says that if he ever raises his hand again on her, Anupamaa can send him to jail, Vanraj can beat him to death and Anuj can ask him to leave the house. Various family members respond to his theatrics: Anupama suggests sending him to jail, Vanraj suggests adhering to his wishes, and Anuj offers assistance. Romil finds Adhik's performance exaggerated.

Adhik's display intensifies, with him breaking down and begging Pakhi for another chance. Pakhi, swayed by his act, forgives him, and Anuj comments that such emotional manipulation even occurs with major criminals facing imprisonment.

Anupamaa clarifies that she understands the situation, but Pakhi might not. Vanraj believes Pakhi desires to give Adhik another chance due to her exposure to failed relationships. However, her family remains skeptical, recognizing that Pakhi might believe Adhik's crocodile tears indicate change.

Amidst discussions, Anupama tells Pakhi that she is holding the same hand of Adhik’s that slapped her. Anupama acknowledges that although her family is considering Pakhi's betterment, she will ensure Adhik respects her daughter's feelings and never repeats his mistake. Pakhi reiterates her decision to rebuild the relationship, but Anupama remains firm, warning Adhik against further harm. She warns Adhik of the consequences if he mistreats her again.

Vanraj remembers his past wrongdoings and prays for Pakhi's safety. Samar, Toshu, and Leela express concern over Pakhi's choice to forgive Adhik, despite their attempts to intervene.

Dimpy says that Pakhi is the culprit here and might be playing a victim card. Leela defends her family while warning Dimpy against meddling in their affairs.

Anuj helps Anupamaa to calm down, Anupamaa becomes uneasy and faints.

Anupamaa worries that Pakhi might also be a victim of marital rape. She wants to find out more about it and is worried that Pakhi may never come out as she wants to save her marriage.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.