Anupamaa written update, August 24: Anupamaa catches Romil with a cigarette

Anupamaa's morning is filled with tension as she eagerly waits for Pakhi and Adhik for breakfast. When they finally arrive, they seem affectionate, holding hands and appear to be happy. However, Romil dismisses their display as fake, pointing out the prevalence of falsehoods in today's world. Barkha shouts at Romil but Romil dismisses the situation saying that he was talking about a manipulated social media photo. Adhik and Pakhi persist in acting like a loving couple despite Romil's skepticism.

Anupamaa takes the opportunity to warn Pakhi that Adhik doesn't truly love her and that he even hit her the previous day. Pakhi reacts defensively, accusing Anupamaa of attempting to ruin her relationship and shouting at her. Anupamaa realizes this was merely her imagination. Anupamaa returns to reality when Pakhi asks her for a thepla. Anuj tells Anupamaa to have breakfast. Adhik and Pakhi continue their affectionate charade, feeding each other, while Romil finds it hard to tolerate their pretense. Romil comments saying that someone should give poison to him so he does not have to witness their fake love.

Meanwhile, Hasmukh insists on assisting Kinjal with house cleaning tasks, even changing sofa cushions. Shah's family can be seen having a fun day. Hasmukh engages in light-hearted banter with Leela, prompting laughter. Kavya and Kinjal appreciate their playful exchange, while Leela asks Dimpy to clean the other side of the house as its a part of her responsibility.

Ankush seeks Anuj's advice regarding Mr. Desai's proposal, and they decide to discuss it in office. Anuj invites Anu and Pakhi to join them. Adhik says that he and Pakhi will arrive at the office together as he has a meeting with a client today. But Anuj declines, suggesting he takes a break.

Pakhi insists Adhik is supportive, and Romil comments on his previous inappropriate behavior saying that Adhik did support her face as well with his hand (read slap). Anupamaa urges Pakhi to finish breakfast and accompany her to the office, but Pakhi expresses the desire to take a break. Anupamaa insists she should start working before taking a break, and Pakhi suggests assigning the project to Adhik.

Dimpy mops the floor and interacts with Samar before he leaves for work. Leela gave him breakfast and words of encouragement. Dimpy observes Leela's gestures closely. Anupamaa reproaches Pakhi, stressing the professionalism required for work and reminding her of her role as a part of the project.

Anuj advises Pakhi to address the issue at the office professionally, emphasizing on her role and responsibilities. Anuj and Ankush leave for the office while Barkha leaves for an appointment with a dermatologist. Adhik tells Pakhi that he is going to the room, and Pakhi storms off, leaving Anupamaa exasperated.

Romil's cigarette packet falls on the ground, leading Anupamaa to admonish him about the dangers of smoking and encourage him to pursue his talent in music. Romil says that it's cool to smoke and he needs something to get high on but Anupamaa says that if you want to get high use some more powerful drug, i.e., music. Kinjal sends a message to Anupamaa requesting her to visit the Shah house before heading to the office.

