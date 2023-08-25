Anupamaa written update, August 25: Romil advices Pakhi to test Adhik’s real intentions

Anupamaa reaches the Shah’s house. She informs them that Pakhi has refused to join the office and has instead asked to give her project to Adhik. Toshu criticizes this decision, stating that the wrong person is being rewarded. Anupamaa asserts that Sweety's opinion does not matter here, and the final decision rests with Anuj as he is the owner of the company and he will decide who will receive the project. Hasmukh reminds everyone that just as good days pass, so do bad days. Kinjal suggests inviting Pakhi home for the Raksha Bandhan festival. Leela agrees, saying that the festival will infuse happiness into their lives.

Dimpy arrives, sees Anupamaa, and ignores her. Anupamaa greets Dimpy but she replies rudely. Despite the chilly reception, Anupamaa talks to her warmly. Dimpy asks everyone about the lack of power upstairs, and Leela asks her if she has paid for the electricity. DImpy is confused as to why they have to pay the electricity separately. Anupamaa explains that a separate meter was installed for the upper floor when rooms were built for the children. Dimpy reacts angrily, blaming Anupamaa for causing her inconvenience by not informing her about it. Vanraj clarifies that Samar was aware of the situation. Dimpy continues to berate the family and demands they pay the bill as Samar is at work. Anupamaa firmly suggests that since Dimpy has chosen to live separately, she should manage her bills. Dimpy leaves in a huff, and Leela expresses her concern about the children's suffering. Anupamaa advises her to remain strong.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pakhi bakes a cake, and Romil joins her in the kitchen. Romil questions why Pakhi is tolerating her husband's behavior. Pakhi explains that she doesn't want to disappoint her family, having eloped against their wishes. Romil compares enduring abuse to addiction and suggests testing Adhik's behavior. If he fails the test, she should raise her voice against any abuse. Pakhi agrees, and they shake hands, bonding over their conversation.

Advertisement

Samar returns home and tries to turn on the AC, but Dimpy stops him, suggesting they use a fan to save on unnecessary electric charges. This leads to a discussion about the partition. On the other hand, Anupamaa notices Pakhi hugging Adhik's T-shirt. Anupamaa reflects on a woman's yearning for various forms of love in her life and approaches Pakhi. Pakhi explains she's folding Adhik's clothes. Dimpy's demeanor changes after the power is restored, and Samar encourages her to reconsider joining the family. Dimpy rebuffs his suggestion, emphasizing her independence and rules for household expenses.

Anupamaa tenderly braids Pakhi's hair and pampers her and expresses her concern about what she witnessed. Pakhi confides that she forgave Vanraj's mental abuse but questions the difference between them. Anupamaa emphasizes that not fighting back is cowardice and urges Pakhi to voice her pain. Anupamaa questions if Pakhi fears losing the relationship, love, or Adhik. Pakhi denies this fear. Anupamaa insists that she should never be afraid to voice her feelings, reminding her that her body and soul belong to her alone.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.