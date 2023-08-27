Anupamaa written update, August 27: Adhik and Romil fights, Anupamaa's worries continue

Adhik is sitting in the living room and remembers how Romil insulted him at the breakfast table in front of everyone. In frustration and anger, he picks up a puzzle block piece from the table and tosses it in front of Romil’s overboard, causing Romil to trip and fall to the floor.

The incident triggers Romil, who responds aggressively by attacking Adhik and hurling accusations, calling Adhik a wife-beater. Adhik retorts that he may be a wife-beater but at least he's not an illegitimate child, a statement aimed to hurt Romil. The physical fight started.

Pakhi intervenes to separate them, reminding them of the consequences of their actions. However, Adhik refuses to listen and asks her to stay away. Adhik's fury leads him to push Pakhi aside, inadvertently causing her to hit her head on the table corner.

Seeing Pakhi like this Romil was shocked and Adhik froze at the sight. Anupamaa's alarmed scream brings attention to the scene, with other adults rushing to Pakhi's aid. Anupamaa helps Pakhi to get up and ask for first aid. Romil tells everyone how Adhik initiated the fight. Adhik denies the acquisition and says that he insulted Barkha. Romil explains that Barkha was the one who started taunting him and he just replied to her.

Amid the chaos, Anuj reprimands both Adhik and Romil for their repeated mistakes and sends them to their rooms. Anupamaa questions Pakhi about the incident, suspecting that Adhik pushed her in anger. Pakhi hesitates to accuse Adhik, ultimately denying his deliberate involvement. Anupamaa blames Romil and decides that he cannot stay in their house any longer. Listening to this, Pakhi mistakenly confessed the truth in front of everyone.

Anupamaa warns Barkha to keep Adhik in control and advises the same to Ankush.

Romil grumbles about Adhik's actions and wishes Pakhi would retaliate against him for his wrongdoings. Adhik regrets his actions, contemplating ways to salvage the situation. He relies on Pakhi's protection, believing she won't let any harm come his way.

Meanwhile, Leela encourages Kinjal to visit her mother's house, but Kinjal is reluctant to burden Kavya with household chores. Kavya reassures Kinjal, but her discomfort grows as she experiences a sudden pain in her stomach.

Dimpy arranges a gathering with her friends and asks Leela not to create any scene in front of her friends. Leela remains distant from the guests due to her tension with Dimpy.

Elsewhere, Adhik discusses Pakhi's complaint to Anupamaa. Adhik loses control again, accusing Pakhi of prioritizing Romil over her own husband. Pakhi starts crying, evoking Adhik's remorse, who apologizes and seeks forgiveness, blaming his anger on Pakhi's actions. Adhik lays his head in Pakhi's lap, murmuring apologies, and Pakhi consoles him, understanding his struggles.

Anuj reminds Anupamaa that they must handle Adhik and Romil cautiously to avoid more serious incidents. Anupamaa shares her plan to perform a puja for her family and Kavya, mentioning that Kavya has been feeling lonely lately due to Vanraj's absence.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.