Anupamaa written update, August 28: Kavya falls because of Dimpy’s negligence, Vanraj worries about the baby

Kavya expressed her gratitude over the phone to her doctor for confirming that her baby is in good health. She reassures herself that her reports are normal and everything is fine. However, she ponders why she still fears that something might go wrong. Meanwhile, Leela yells at Dimpy for not covering a milk utensil and making a mess in the kitchen. Dimpy requests her to speak softly to avoid her friends from overhearing.

Dimpy's friend enters the kitchen wearing footwear, leading to an argument with Leela about taking off the footwear. The friend feels insulted by Leela and decides to leave with others, while Dimpy apologizes on Leela's behalf and pleads for them to stay.

The arguments continue between Leela and Dimpy, Vanraj arrives home from the office and urges them to stop their ongoing drama. Despite his intervention, the argument persists. Kavya steps in to try to calm Leela down and advises Dimpy to avoid arguing with Leela. Kavya gives water to Leela but Leela asks Kavya to give the water to Dimpy so she can calm down a little bit. Angrily, Dimpy throws the water and the glass on the floor. Kavya tries to stop Dimpy but she accidentally steps on the glass and water, leading to her falling flat on her stomach. Vanraj rushes her to the hospital.

Pakhi is in the kitchen making lunch for Adhik. Romil comes there and thanks her for telling the truth. Pakhi smiles and offers food to Romil. He advises her to stand up against Adhik's abuse, leading to a heated argument. Adhik's ear drops on Pakhi and Romil's conversation.

Anupamaa has an intuition that Kavya is unwell and prays for her and her baby's safety. She receives a call and rushes to the hospital. Kavya tearfully expresses her fear that she will die if anything happens to her baby. Anupamaa and Vanraj reassure her that the baby will be fine. The doctor examines Kavya, and Vanraj and Anupamaa hope for the baby's well-being.

Back at home, Leela expresses concern for Kavya's baby and warns Dimpy that she will be kicked out of the house if anything happens to the baby. Dimpy responds with anger and argues about the situation. Toshu scolds Dimpy for her carelessness, explaining the importance of being cautious around a pregnant woman.

At the hospital, Kavya's ultrasound report confirms that the baby is fine, though Kavya continues to experience stomach pain and requires 24 hours of observation. The family remains anxious about the baby's health.

Dimpy inquires about Kavya's condition from Samar, who informs her about the situation. Dimpy urges Samar to take her to the hospital but Samar asks her to stay at home. He advises her to stay calm even if Leela says something to her.

Vanraj is worried about Kavya and the baby. He visits Kavya in the room and remembers everything. Kavya regains consciousness, seeing Vanraj sitting there she pleads with Vanraj to ask Leela not to scold Dimpy. Vanraj told her that he could not accept Anirudh’s baby.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.