Anupamaa written update, August 29: Anupamaa sees Malti Devi in mentally unstable condition

Vanraj tells Kavya that he cannot accept Anirudh’s baby. He expresses that his heart is heavy with conflicting emotions and leaves the room. Meanwhile, Anuj notices Vanraj's distress. Anuj is worried about Vanraj but decides to give him space, as he is already troubled by Kavya's health.

Trouble brews on another front as Pakhi, Adhik, and Romil find themselves entangled in a misunderstanding. Pakhi warns Romil and asks him not to interfere between her and Adhik as she is more than capable of handling the situation. Adhik sternly warns Romil to stay away from his wife, Pakhi, or face consequences. Adhik tells Romil that if he keeps on interfering in between he will throw him out of the house. Romil replies by saying that he will make his disappear if he ever tries to cross paths with him. The tension is momentarily defused by Pakhi, who implores them to cease adding to the existing tensions between Anuj and Anupamaa due to Kavya's situation.

Anupamaa finds Vanraj sitting alone. Vanraj confides in Anupamaa about his struggle to accept Kavya's baby, despite his emotional assurances to her. Anupamaa offers him a heartfelt perspective. She reminds him of his initial excitement about Kavya's pregnancy and how he even began saving for the baby's future. This poignant conversation leaves Vanraj in contemplation.

Anuj hears everything and finds out the truth about Kavya’s pregnancy. Anuj's unexpected presence startles Vanraj. Meanwhile, Leela and Hasmukh express gratitude for Kavya's well-being and hope for an end to their ongoing problems.

Anuj drives Anupamaa to a temple as they were unable to visit the temple in the morning due to Kavya's sudden hospitalization. However, a bizarre encounter with a woman leaves Anupamaa in shock. As Anupamaa tries to help the woman she sees Malti Devi in mentally unstable condition.

On the other hand, Samar and Toshu arrive at home and update the family on Kavya's condition, and Dimpy's worries are alleviated. Leela vents her frustrations at Dimpy, accusing her of being the cause of Kavya's situation, and tells her to stay away from Kavya for the rest of her pregnancy.

Anuj and Anupamaa return home. Romil seeks Anuj and Anupamaa’s permission to go out to meet some friends. Anupamaa allows Romil to meet his friends but warns him about drinking. As tensions and misunderstandings continue to intertwine, Anupamaa worries about Malti Devi. She tried to reach out to Nakul.

