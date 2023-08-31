Anupamaa Written Update, August 31: Nakul betrays Guru Maa; Anupamaa decides to help her

Anupamaa becomes distressed upon learning the truth about Guru Maa's condition. Anuj offers her water and inquires about Nakul's response. Anupamaa reveals that Nakul has moved to America and has taken over the gurukul and transferred the ownership in his name and betrayed Guru Maa. Anuj reflects on the unfortunate reality of human betrayal. Anupamaa empathizes that she can't bear seeing Guru Maa's mental instability and homelessness. She expresses her desire to find and help Guru Maa. Anuj tells Anupamaa that Guru Maa's suffering is a consequence of her past actions.

Anupamaa insists on visiting the temple where she last saw Guru Maa. Anuj drops Anupamaa at the temple where a shopkeeper reveals that he has seen Guru Maa. He said that Guru Maa regularly visits his shop and he offers her some food. The shopkeeper also says that she looks very ill, describing her erratic behavior. Anupamaa shows Guru Maa's photo, confirming her identity. She leaves her contact details with the shopkeeper and urges him to call her if he sees Guru Maa again. Meanwhile, Guru Maa briefly follows Anupamaa but leaves upon a passerby's fall.

Returning home, Anupamaa notices Anuj and Choti Anu preparing charitable rakhis for underprivileged children. Anuj tells her that Choti Anu and her friends have planned to take the underprivileged children for lunch as well. The conversation shifts to family importance. Romil passes by when Choti Anu asks him to join them. Romil denies it and says that he does not like the festival. Upon this, Anupamaa uses reverse psychology on Romil and bets him that cannot take part in this. Romil accepts the bet.

At the Shah residence, Kavya is cared for by the family. Vanraj is taking care of her, Toush gives her books to read in her free time, Kinjal gives her Ipad to her to play games and Samar offers her to take her for her walks. Anupamaa brings a cake for her. Kavya emotionally embraces Anupamaa.

Meanwhile, Anuj and Ankush decide to leave for the office. Anuj sees Pakhi and asks her to come to the office with them so that they can discuss the presentation. Pakhi requests Anuj that Adhik should also join her because he helped her prepare the presentation. Anuj asks about Ahidk’s qualifications and he says he is an MBA graduate, upon which Anuj says that Adhik holds an MBA in manipulation, leading to light banter among family members.

Amidst the lively conversation, Anupamaa senses Kavya's unease and asks her to go to the room. Leela encourages Kavya to share her concerns and what is making her so uneasy.

