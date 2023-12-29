Anupamaa Written Update, Dec 29, 2023: Adhya panics seeing Anupama after 5 years; Anuj gets worried

Anupamaa, December 29, 2023: Anupama's boss fumes with anger and asks his restaurant staff who made the masala tea. Sacred Anupama comes ahead and admits that she made the masala tea. The restaurant owner then takes a look at the masala Anupama used to make the tea. Worrying about her boss' reaction, Anupama recalls how she has been having a tough time ever since she arrived in the USA.

Anupama's boss tells the restaurant staff to make more tea masala. Anupama panics and cries while apologizing to her boss. She begs her boss to not fire her from the job and apologizes for her dumb action of making the masala. tea. Anupama's colleague calms her down and asks her to listen carefully to their boss.

Anupama's colleague tells her that the boss has liked the tea masala and has asked her to make more of it. The restaurant owner praises Anupama and tells her how her masala reminds him of India. Anupama's colleague tells the boss that Anupama has to go to the police station to look out for her passport. The restaurant owner tells him to go with Anupama in the break time.

The restaurant owner tells Anupama to give him a list of ingredients that will be used to make the tea masala. Anupama agrees and gets happy. Anuj gets happy seeing his daughter Adhya's achievement on social media. He mistakenly addresses her as Choti Anu and Shruti is surprised listening to this. Anuj worries thinking how he said Choti Anu instead of Adhya.

While Shruti enquires about the name he just spelled, Adhya arrives with her trophy and hands it over to Anuj. Anuj praises Adhya for her achievements and she credits it to Shruti. Adhya, Shruti, and Anuj decide to go to an Indian restaurant for lunch. Shruti tells Anuj that he will also make him meet Joshi Ben with whom her bag got exchanged.

Anupama's colleague requests her to go to the police station alone as he is busy with her work. He gives her the address and also some money to go to the police station. Anupama thanks him. Anuj and Shruti reach Anupama's restaurant.

Anupama and Anuj don't see each other but feel each other's presence. Anupama's colleague tells Shruti and Anuj that masala tea has been introduced in their restaurant and they should try it. Adhya sees Anupama on the streets. Anupama bumps into Adhya and apologizes to her. Adhya recalls their accident and remembers how Anupama treated her.

Anupama doesn't recognize Adhya as she is grown up. Anuj tastes the masala tea which instantly reminds him of Anupama. He then starts looking for Anupama in the restaurant. The chef arrives and tells them that Joshi Ben has made the masala tea. Shruti asks the chef about Joshi Ben and he informs them that she is gone out for some work.

Adhya panics and runs away after seeing Adhya. Adhya panics and hugs Anuj and asks him and Shruti to promise her that they will never leave her. They promise Adhya and worry seeing her condition.

Dimpy panics as she boils the milk but sees her phone buzzing as Titu is messaging her. Vanraj arrives and loses his calm at her. He yells at her for going out at night and talking to a strange boy on the road. He tells her that daughter-in-law should stay in the house and not out. He warns her to not talk to any stranger again.

Anuj and Shruti worry seeing Adhya as she locks herself in the room. Anuj tells Shruti how she is acting strange like she did when they arrived in the USA. Adhya cries thinking about Anupama. Anuj worries about Adhya and her reaction. The episode ends.

