Anupamaa Written Update, Dec 30, 2023: Adhya breaks down as past haunts her; recalls what Anupama did to her

Anupamaa, December 30, 2023: The past haunts Adhya, and she cries looking at Anupamaa's picture. Adhya recalls how Anupama and Anuj adopted her, and her life changed forever. She mentions how happy they were but that accident changed everything. Adhya recalls how on the day of the accident she saved Pari and Kinjal first and saved her last as she never considered her as her daughter.

Adhya cries inconsolably thinking how she was never on Anupama's priority list. Adhya mentions how she has this last picture of Anupama and she saved this picture so that she can look at it and hate Anupama forever. Adhya fumes with anger thinking about Anupama and looking at the photo she asks Anupama why is she back here.

Adhya promises herself that she will never let Anupama enter her and Anuj's life again as she hates her. Adhya packs her old stuff and the picture and hides it under the table. She continues crying and lies down on the floor. Anuj and Shruti, who are standing outside the door, worry about Adhya.

Anupama tells her colleague how the police helped her to write her report and promised her to find her lost luggage. He colleague tells her that the country is good but her experience was not good. Anupama agrees and has a heartfelt conversation with her colleague. She returns her colleague the leftover money and promises him to return it very soon.

Anupama's colleague tells her that Shruti came to the restaurant with a friend and liked her masala tea too much. Anupama asked her friend if their boss was happy with the tea or not. Her friend confessed that the boss was very happy and he had seen him happy for the first time.

Anupama and her friend had a fun chat. She then asks her colleague why there is no Gujarati food on the restaurant's menu. They joke how their boss doesn't want Gujarati food on the menu because the boss's ex-girlfriend might have been a Gujarati. Anupama mentions how they shouldn't make fun of someone's broken heart.

Ansh plays with Baa. Vanraj feels happy seeing him. Baa asks Vanraj whether he spoke to Kavya. Vanraj says that he spoke to her she reached safely. Baa asks Vanraj till when Kavya will be away from her daughter. Vanraj tells her that he doesn't wish to talk about this. Dimpy asks Ansh to drink milk but he refuses. Vanraj then convinces him to drink milk and he listens to him.

Dimpy feels hurt as Ansh only listens to him. Dimpy gets a call from Titu and Vanraj quickly asks her who is calling her in the night. Dimpy lies saying Kavya is calling. Vanraj gets suspicous. Anupama makes her colleagues taste Gujarati food and everyone appreciates it. Anupama shares with colleagues that she came to the USA to work in a Gujarati restaurant. She revealed that she was selected for the job because of her cooking channel. Anupama's colleagues see her channel and praise her for having 1 million fans.

Anupama tells them how single dads often refer to her channel to learn cooking and to make something nutritious for their kids. Shruti tells Anuj to make something special for Adhya as she is upset. She shows Anupama's channel to him to learn cooking. Anuj hears Anupama's voice in that channel. The episode ends.

