Anupamaa Written Update, Dec 5, 2023: Kavya to leave Shah house; Anupama gets complaint against Choti Anu

Anupamaa E1125, December 5, 2023: Baapuji asks Kavya to share what is bothering her. Vanraj interrupts and does not let Kavya speak. Baapuji stops Vanraj and tells Kavya to share what happened. Kavya gets emotional as she tells Baa and Baapuji that she wants to leave the house. She admits that she was wrong to assume that Vanraj has forgiven her.

While talking to Baa and Baapuji, Kavya exclaims saying that Vanraj doesn't care about her and the baby. He doesn't talk to her and only ignores her. Baapuji confronts Vanraj for his behavior. Romil's girlfriend returns his jacket to him in Anupama's presence. His girlfriend praises Anupama for being sweet and caring.

Romil informs Anupama that his girlfriend is also coming to Boston with him. Anupama is relieved to hear this and exits while shutting the door. Anupama thinks about how Romil and his girlfriend are going to America. Anuj and Ankush are also planning to go to America and think about when she will get a chance to go to America.

Vanraj gets angry with Kavya as she shares her feelings with Baa and Baapuji. However, Kavya slams him for not taking care of her and not doing anything for her baby.

Vanraj tells Kavya that he has done enough for her even after she made a mistake. He then tells her that he can't give his name to her baby as it is not his baby. Baa, Baapuji, and Dimpy are shocked to hear this. Vanraj confesses to Kavya that no one can replace his son Samar in his life. He shares that he tried accepting her child but it is not possible for him.

Vanraj conveys to Kavya to not hope for anything from him. Kavya shares how she will have hopes if she stays in Shah's house. Vanraj tells her that she can leave the house if she wants to. Anupama recalls what Choti Anu told her about Barkha and Malti Devi and plans to talk to them when Anuj returns home.

Kavya reaches Kapadia's mansion and cries inconsolably while hugging Anupama. Baapuji confronts Vanraj for letting Kavya go. Baapuji slams Vanraj for not stopping Kavya and tells him that it is his Karma that has returned. Amidst this, he gets angry at Vanraj for bringing an expensive watch for him. Vanraj, Baa, and Dimpy are shocked to see how Baapuji instantly forgot about Kavya's topic.

Vanraj worries thinking how Baapuji is forgetting things very often. Baa tells him that she has not forgotten how he let Kavya go. Baa tells Vanraj that he didn't do right by not stopping her. Kavya shares with Anupama what Vanraj told her. Anupama consoles her and explains to her that Vanraj is guilty that he couldn't do anything for Samar and that is the reason he is behaving this way.

Anupama consoles Kavya. Kavya asks Anupama to search for a house for her near Shah's house. Anupama agrees to help her find a new house. Choti Anu arrives. Kavya calls Choti Anu but she doesn't come. When Anupama asks her what happened, Choit Anu tells Anupama that someone is calling her.

Pakhi and Adhik argue over Pakhi's start-up idea. Pakhi refuses to take Adhik's suggestion and tells her not to interfere as she has to present her proposal to Anuj. Choti Anu's classmate arrives with her parents. The parents complain to Anupama that Choti Anu and her friends are bullying their daughter online and are body-shaming her.

Malti Devi argues with the parents and tells them that they are overreacting. The parents slam Malti Devi for taking the matter lightly and tell Anupama how their daughter is having complex issues because of Choti Anu's bullying. Anupama talks to the girl and consoles her. Anupama tells the parents that she will talk to Choti Anu and make her understand.

Malti Devi slams Anupama for not taking Choti Anu's side however Anupama tells her to stay away from the matter as she will take care of her daughter and her upbringing. The episode ends.

