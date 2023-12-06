Anupamaa Written Update, Dec 6, 2023: Malti Devi instigates Choti Anu; Anupama breaks down seeing her behavior

Anupamaa E1126, December 6, 2023: Baa worries about the problems arising in the Shah family. She confides in Baapuji and mentions that she doesn't feel like living anymore as their problems are not ending. Baapuji and Dimpy try calming Baa down. Anupama talks to Choti Anu and asks her the reason for misbehaving with her friend.

Choti Anu doesn't utter a word. Anupama goes on to ask her why she body-shamed her classmate and end her friendship. Malti Devi arrives and tells Anupama to not shout at Choti Anu. Choti Anu hugs Malti Devi. Anupama warns Malti Devi to not speak between her and Choti Anu.

Malti Devi refuses to listen and shows her support to Choti Anu saying that she is with her. Anupama slams Malti Devi saying she understands her plan and she asks Choti Anu to come to her. Choti Anu refuses to go near Anupama and says that she doesn't want to talk to her.

Choti Anu back answers Anupama saying that she has not done anything and why she doesn't understand. Anupama gets angry with Choti Anu and calls her near her. Anupama tells her to have some manners while she talks to her mother. Malti Devi yells at Anupama saying she cannot talk to Choti Anu in this tone. Anuj arrives and tells Choti Anu to answer Anupama's questions.

Anuj asks Choti Anu whether she bullied her friend and Choti Anu gets angry and admits bullying her friend. Romil and his girlfriend discuss how their parents have trusted them and are sending them to the USA. They promise each other to help and guide each other.

Anuj tries to explain to Choti Anu that she has done wrong and asks her if she was forced by someone to bully her friend. Choti Anu discloses how her friend is her teacher's favorite and her classmates told her that if she continues talking to her friend then they will not talk to her. Choti Anu confesses bullying her and mentions that everyone else did so even she joined them.

Anuj explains to Choti Anu that she is under peer pressure and explains to her what peer pressure is. Anupama explains to Choti Anu how real friendship is important and what is the meaning of true friendship. Anupama and Anuj tell Choti Anu to call her best friend and apologize to her for bullying her.

Choti Anu shouts and tells Anupama that she will not apologize for her actions and will not reconcile her friendship with her friend. Choti Anu tells Anupama and Anuj that they often scold her because of other people's mistakes. She tells Anupama that she doesn't scold Pakhi even though she misbehaves. Choti Anu gets emotional and tells Anupama that she shouts at her because she is adopted and no one loves her.

Choti Anu walks away crying. Anupama breaks down listening to Choti Anu's harsh words. Anuj expresses his shock after hearing Choti Anu's harsh words. Malti Devi gets angry at Anupama for scolding Choti Anu. Anuj shows his support for Anupama and says that it was their mistake as they should have paid attention to what Choti Anu was doing during her online classes. Anupama agrees.

Malti Devi continues slamming Anupama for her behavior against Choti Anu. However, Anupama lashes out at Malti Devi and warns her to not speak between her and her daughter. Malti Devi walks away in anger. Baa worries recalling Kavya and Vanraj's argument.

Vanraj arrives with sweets and informs Baa and Baapuji that he has bagged a new huge opportunity. Baa and Baapuji look upset. Vanraj tells them that he will take care of the family. Kavya arrives. Anupama breaks down as she discusses with Anuj about Choti Anu's behavior. Anuj consoles her and tells Anupama that someone is influencing Choti Anu.

Malti Devi instigates Choti Anu against Anupama. She tells Choti Anu to not apologize to her friend and not to talk to her parents. Kavya congratulates Vanraj for his job and tells Vanraj that she will stay in Shah's house until she finds a new home. Baapuji tells Vanraj to think before he acts and tells him how he has let down Kavya. He tells Vanrja to not be overprotective and control Dimpy's life.

Anupama arrives in Choti Anu's room but the latter refuses to talk to her and goes to sleep. Choti Anu gets upset thinking how Anupama is not trying to convince her because she is her adopted daughter. Next morning Choti Anu argues with Anupama saying that she wants to have noodles and not the breakfast that she cooked. She refuses to listen.

Pakhi mentions how Choti Anu has realized what Anupama can do. Ankush warns her to not instigate her against Anupama. Choti Anu refuses to eat even after Anuj convinces her. The episode ends.

