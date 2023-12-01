Anupamaa Written Update, December 1, 2023: Anupama consoles Titu after he worries about Vanraj's warning

Anupamaa E1121, December 1, 2023: Titu gets worried recalling Dimpy's emotional state and Vanraj's warning and dances. Anupama arrives and offers him water. As Dimpy is about to leave her house for her dance academy, she recalls how Vanraj warned her. She gets worried thinking about how she is getting back on track but again society is not allowing her to live. Dimpy apologises to her baby as she is always worried, and it is affecting her baby.

Titu panics as he explains to Anupama what happened last night. He tells Anupama that Vanraj misunderstood him and Dimpy, and nothing wrong happened between them. He revealed how he took Kavya's permission before taking Dimpy out. Anupama consoles him and tells him that Baa and Vanraj are just worried about Dimpy just like he is worried about Dimpy.

Anupama explains to Titu how he doesn't care about society, and Baa and Vanraj care the most about society. Anupama tells Titu that Dimpy is pregnant with Samar's child and that is the reason Vanraj, Baa and Baapuji are extra protective towards her. She explains to him that they are hoping to get Samar back through this baby.

Titu confesses to Anupama that he has lost his parents, and he knows what is pain to lose someone close. Anupama tells him to think about the society before every step they take. Dimpy walks towards the door, Baa arrives and tells her to sit in the house. Dimpy tells Baa that she is going to collect the parcel and give OTP to the courier person. She walks away murmuring that she can go out if she decides to go out.

Anupama talks to Titu and tells him to not break their friendship but to consider society's mindset before they do anything together. Titu thanks Anupama for consoling him. Dimpy tries to ask Vanraj to go to her dance academy but Vanraj refuses to talk to her. Kavya consoles Dimpy saying that Anupama will talk to Vanraj and Baa and she shouldn't worry.

Malti Devi and Barkha discuss Anupama's changing behavior. Barkha suggests Malti Devi to do something before Anupama does something. Anuj and Anupama go on a dinner date. Anupama gets shocked to see the dishes' rates on the menu. They then share a romantic moment on a dinner date.

Anupama and Anuj see a woman lashing out at an old waiter for spilling water on her dress. The woman slams the old man and also pours water on his face in her anger. The manager arrives and the woman tells him what happened. The old waiter tries to explain his side and the woman then raises her hand to slap him. Anupama then interrupts the matter and lashes out at the woman for misbehaving with an old man.

The woman then tells Anupama not to interfere and tells the manager of the restaurant to fire the old man from his job otherwise she will give negative review to the restaurant. The restaurant manager fires the old man from his job. The old waiter pleads to the manager to not fire him from his job. The old man breaks down as he begs to the manager for his job.

The manager refuses to listen and tells him not to come to the job from tomorrow. Anuj then interrupts and tells the manager to give him the number of the restaurant owner. Anuj warns the woman, who is an influencer, to have some manners. Anupama asks the woman to apologise to the old man. Anupama tells the old waiter to slap the woman even he tried to slap him. After an argument, the woman agrees to apologise to the old waiter and says sorry. The episode ends.

