Anupamaa Written Update, December 2, 2023: Pakhi scares Choti Anu and instigates her against Anupama and Anuj

Anupamaa E1122, December 2, 2023: Anupama slams the woman for insulting the waiter. Anuj warns the restaurant manager not to fire the old waiter. Anuj gives the old waiter his card and asks him to call whenever he needs to. The old waiter thanks Anuj for helping him and considering his efforts.

Dimpy arrives at the dance academy and apologizes to Titu for Vanraj's warning. Titu praises Dimpy for making an effort to move on and trying to make her identity. He tells her how she could have felt sorry for herself and had taken Anuj's financial help, but instead, she chose to work for herself.

Titu tells Dimpy that her family's concern for her is not wrong and they should think from their point of view as well. He tells Dimpy that he really cares for her and is always there for her. Dimpy is surprised to hear these words from Titu.

Anuj admires Anupama as she is sleeping. Choti Anu arrives in their room at midnight. She tells Anuj that she is scared of ghosts and doesn’t want to sleep alone. Anupama wakes up. Anuj and Anupama explain to Choti Anu that there are no ghosts in the world and there are only angels. Anuj and Anupama then advise Choti Anu to recite Hanuman Chalisa whenever she feels scared.

Dimpy cries holding Samar's photo. She recalls Samar's words, Vanraj's warning, and Titu's praise for her. Dimpy talks to Samar's photo and says that Titu is just her friend, and she finally started living her life again because of him. She mentions that she is scared to lose her friend. Dimpy suffers an emotional breakdown as she mentions how her life struggles are getting harder with each passing day.

Baa shares with Baapuji that she is worried for Vanraj and feels that something bad is going to happen. The next morning Vanraj serves tea and juice to Kavya and Baa-Baapuji. Vanraj tells the family that he is starting a new business. Everyone gave their good wishes to him. Kavya asks Vanraj whether he can come for her regular checkup. Vanraj refuses saying that he has work. Kavya gets upset hearing this.

Dimpy tells Vanraj that she wants to go to the dance academy as there are events lined up. Baa refuses and tells her to sit at home. However, Vanraj tells Baa that Dimpy can go and that he will drop her off at the dance academy. Titu worries about the conversation he had with Dimpy.

Pakhi and Adhik tell Anupama that they are going to a new doctor to get a second opinion. Anupama asks Pakhi whether she should come with them, but Pakhi refuses. Anuj tells Anupama that he will drop Choti Anu at school, and she can go with Dimpy for her scans. Pakhi taunts Anupama saying how Dimpy is already her priority even though her baby is not yet born.

Advertisement

Pakhi warns Choti Anu saying that she is adopted and they will leave her back in the orphanage once Dimpy's child is born. Anupama and Anuj get furious at Pakhi. Pakhi continues instagting Choti Anu against Anupama. Anuj loses his calm at Pakhi and tells her to stop. Choti Anu asks Anupama and Anuj whether they will leave her back at the orphanage.

Anupama and Anuj console Choti Anu and assure her that they will never leave her at the orphanage again. Choti Anu tells Anupama and Anuj that everyone tells her that they will leave her back. Anuj asks Choti Anu, apart from Pakhi, who has told her this. Choti Anu reveals that Barkha and Malti Devi told her that Anuj and Anupama would leave her back to the orphanage. Anuj and Anupama lose their calm at Barkha and Malti Devi.

Anupama and Anuj explain to Choti Anu how they can never keep her away from them. They explain to her how she is important to them. Choti Anu gets happy and hugs Anupama. Pakhi walks away in anger. Anupama decides to teach Barkha, Malti Devi and Pakhi a lesson for hurting Choti Anu. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, December 1, 2023: Anupama consoles Titu after he worries about Vanraj's warning