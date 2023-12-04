Anupamaa Written Update, December 4, 2023: Vanraj confesses to Kavya that he won't accept her child

Anupamaa E1124, December 2, 2023: Ankush and Anuj discuss their growing work in the USA office. Ankush advises Anuj that they should go to the USA office once. Ankush tells Anuj that as he has stayed there since childhood, he doesn't feel like going back. Anuj expresses how it is because of Anupama that he doesn't feel like going back to the USA. Anuj shared that the business has grown in India because of Anupama, and he doesn't want to return to America.

Anuj opens up to Ankush that as everyone and everything is here in India, he doesn't feel like going back. He mentions how he was single and alone in America, but now he has Anupama and wants to spend the rest of his life with her in India. Anuj tells Ankush that he wants to live a stress-free life with Anupama. Anupama arrives in the office.

Anupama hugs Anuj, and Anuj gets surprised. Anuj asks Anupama why she suddenly wants to hug and inquires if everything is alright. Anupama thinks about what Vanraj told her and how Pakhi taunted her for taking care of Dimpy. Anupama confesses to Anuj that there is nothing wrong. Anuj shares with Anupama that he and Ankush are planning to visit the USA for a few days to their new office.

Anupama is surprised to hear about Anuj going to the USA. Anuj gets a call from America, and he informs the person that he will soon travel to the USA. Anupama doesn't share her feelings with Anuj but is surprised when she is again hearing about going to the USA.

Meanwhile, Kavya asks Vanraj why he doesn't talk to her nicely. She mentions how his behavior is fluctuating, and it's affecting her. When Kavya asks Vanraj if there is a problem, he refuses, saying he doesn't have any problem. Kavya reminds Vanraj how he has been taking care of everything and everyone except her. She confided to him that she was tired of taking care of herself as he was not doing anything for her.

Vanraj tells Kavya that Dimpy's child is important as it is Samar's child and is Shah's bloodline. Vanraj confesses to Kavya that he has been trying to do as much as possible even though it's not his child. He tells Kavya that she should not force her to take responsibility for her child as it is not his child.

He mentions that while staying in the rehab, he has thought a lot and tells her that he will not take any responsibility for her child and she shouldn't call it his child. Kavya is heartbroken to hear this from Vanraj.

Pakhi feels happy as she has a chance to embrace motherhood through IVF. Pakhi sees herself playing with a baby. She then sees Choti Anu and calls her. She tells Choti Anu how she can become a mother. Choti Anu is happy to hear this. Pakhi tells Choti Anu that once her baby arrives, Anupama will forget Choti Anu and only give attention to her baby.

This time, Choti Anu replies to Pakhi, saying that Anupama has promised she will never forget her. She tells Pakhi she is old and shouldn't say all this. Choti Anu walks away. Pakhi gets furious thinking how Choti Anu answered her but ignores her as she is happy about being a mother.

Anupama and Anuj have lunch while recalling their happy moments. Anuj advises Anupama to open a restaurant. Anupama agrees, saying that women will have a chance to make their identity. Vanraj serves tea to Dimpy and sees Titu calling her on her phone. Dimpy disconnected the call, saying that he wanted to discuss accounts. Vanraj walks away.

Kavya arrives, but Vanraj doesn't pay attention to her. Vanraj tells Baapuji that they should visit the doctor as he forgets very often. Baapuji refuses to go, saying that it is normal. Kavya tells everyone she wants to discuss something.

Anupama helps Romil to pack his bag. Romil gets emotional seeing how Anupama cares for him. Anupama consoles him and motivates him to achieve his dreams. Anupama advises Romil to not carry any baggage with him and to focus on his studies. Romil's girlfriend arrives to meet him. The episode ends.

