Anupamaa, February 1, 2024 episode: Anuj calls Anupama but doesn't speak as he remembers Aadhya's warning. Anupama answers the call from an unknown number and gets emotional. However, she disconnects quickly as no one speaks on the other side. Anuj and Anupama recall meeting each other.

Ansh mocks Maahi

Baa and Baapuji praise Maahi as she gets ready for her first day of school. Ansh and Ishaani arrive and Baapuji asks them to pose with Maahi for a group picture. Paakhi gets upset seeing Maahi posing with Ansh and Ishaani. Ansh shoves Maahi's hand when she keeps her hand on his shoulder. Dimpy scolds Ansh for misbehaving with Maahi. Paakhi sides with Ansh and says that Maahi also misbehaves.

However, Baa and Baapuji scold Paakhi for speaking between the children. Vanraj arrives and Maahi jumps in Vanraj's lap and asks him how she looks in her new school uniform. Everyone worries about Vanraj's reaction. Ansh then tells Vanraj to push Maahi away from his lap as only he has the right to sit there. Maahi refuses to get down from Vanraj's lap which angers Ansh.

Ansh then pushes Maahi away and sits on Vanraj's lap. Maahi gets upset. When Dimpy scolds Ansh, Paakhi taunts Maahi saying that Ansh has the right to Vanraj and not Maahi as Maahi is no one to him. This upsets Kavya and Maahi. Ansh then asks Vanraj to change Ishaani and Maahi's school as he doesn't want to go to school with them. Baapuji refuses to fulfill Ansh's demand.

Anuj dreams about spending romantic time with Anupama but wakes up suddenly. Aadhya tries to burn her picture with Anupama and mentions how much she hates her. Anuj thinks about calling Anupama but remembers Aadhya's warning. Aadhya is unable to burn her picture with Anupama. Yashdeep drops Anupama to Kinjal's home. Yashdeep tells Anupama to take a holiday but she refuses. Toshu sees Yashdeep dropping Anupama to his house and sees them bidding goodbye to each other.

Vanraj and Kavya's argument

Vanraj confronts Kavya about why she enrolled Maahi in Ansh's school. Kavya defends her decision, stating that it's the best school for Maahi. However, Vanraj points out that the school is very expensive and that they charge for school trips and other things. He reminds Kavya that he is already managing the expenses of Ansh and Ishaani and asks her how they will pay for Maahi's school fees.

However, Kavya lashes out at Vanraj by saying that she is a working woman and she saved money in the past and is using it for Maahi. She tells Vanraj that even if she takes money from him in the future she will return it to him with interest. Kavya suggests to Vanraj that he should take care of Ishaani and Ansh and she will look after Maahi. Vanraj taunts Kavya for doing her job. Paakhi enjoys Vanraj and Kavya's argument.

Paakhi gets a legal notice from Adhik for Ishaani's custody. She loses her temper seeing the notice and mentions how she won't let him come near Ishaani. Baa slams Paakhi for keeping Adhik away from their daughter. She mentions that she will never let him take Ishaani's custody.

Anupama refuses to stay with Kinjal

Pari is extremely happy to see Anupama. Kinjal is happy to see Pari happy and feels sorry for calling Anupama to her house. Toshu arrives and tells Anupama to stay with them in the house. He asks Anupama who was the person who dropped her. Anupama mentions that he is her boss and is very nice. Toshu insists Anupama stay with them saying why she needs to take favors from strangers.

He tells Anupama that she can leave her job but Anupama refuses firmly. Anupama tells Toshu that she will keep visiting their house for Pari and will stay there once in a while but decides that she won't stay there permanently. She tells Toshu that she doesn't want to take favor from anyone and wants to be independent. Toshu thinks that if Anupama stays with them then she will take Pari and the house responsibility.

Kinjal wishes Anupama would agree to stay with them. However, Anupama refuses saying that she will keep visiting them. Anuj worries about Aadhya's behavior and thinks how he will tell Shruti about Anupama. He thinks of confessing the truth to Shruti.

Toshu asks Anupama if everything is okay or not. She says yes. Toshu asks Anupama where she has been in the last five years. He asks her if Anuj called her or not as he is in New York. Anupama expresses her reluctance to discuss her past and advises Toshu not to mention her to Anuj if they ever meet.

Shruti informs Anuj about their wedding

Anuj tells Shruti that he wants to share something with her. However, Shruti shows Anuj a card and informs him that her parents have decided on their wedding date. She tells him that she is happy about their wedding and her parents are waiting for their confirmation to begin the preparations. Shruti asks Anuj if she should be happy about it or not as he doesn't look happy. The episode ends.

