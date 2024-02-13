Anupamaa, February 13, 2024 episode: Anuj breaks down in tears and questions Anupama about why she abandoned him and Choti Anu. Anupama explains that she felt like a burden in their lives and only brought them pain. Anuj admits that he might have yelled at her out of anger. However, Anupama reassures him that she caused them pain and he was not at fault. She opens up about her attempts to resolve her issues and balance both sides, but ultimately, she couldn't handle it all and decided to walk away.

Anupama refuses to get back with Anuj:

Anuj questions her for leaving everything and gets furious telling her that she should have confessed her feelings to him. Anuj mentions that they could have solved their differences and lived happily but she went away. Anuj tells her that god made them meet after five years and it is clear that she has not forgotten him and even he didn't stop loving her.

Anupama advises him to stop dwelling on their reunion and urges him not to mention her name. Anuj becomes furious upon hearing this and expresses his inability to comply. Overwhelmed with emotions, he continues to utter her name. Anupama becomes angry, but he persists. Anupama reminds Anuj about Shruti, hoping to make him realize his wrongdoing. Anuj acknowledges that he is aware of hurting Shruti, but he cannot deceive her for the rest of their lives.

Advertisement

Shruti learns the truth about Anuj and Anupama:

Anupama mentions that it is not possible as Aadhya hates her. Anuj tries to explain her but she doesn't wish to listen. She tells him that if they come together, Aadhya will be hurt and her life will be affected. Anupama walks away but Anuj holds her saree and asks her to stop.

Shruti catches a glimpse of them together and memories of her happy moments with Anupama flood her mind. Tears stream down Shruti's face as she reminisces about how Anuj used to be curious about Joshi Ben. She then remembers the explanations Anuj gave her for not wanting to marry her. Aadhya becomes anxious about Anuj meeting Anupama and frets over Shruti's well-being.

Titu promises to meet Ishaani and Maahi:

Vanraj watches the CCTV footage and notices that Titu has given a present to Dimpy. He ponders over the fact that he doesn't mind Dimpy's happiness, but he cannot afford to lose Ansh under any circumstances. Maahi and Ishaani express their desire to learn classical dance. They feel disappointed when they find out that Dimpy met Titu without taking them along. They kindly ask Dimpy to call Titu, and she happily agrees.

Titu talks to Ishaani and Maahi and the kids ask Titu to come to their house. Titu promises Ishaani and Maahi that they will meet tomorrow in the dance academy. Dimpy gets happy.

Anupama snatches her saree from Anuj's hand and walks away. Shruti, Anuj, and Anupama break down in tears and walk their separate ways. Anupama regrets meeting Anuj. Shruti and Anupama are about to meet with an accident but someone saves them. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Feb 12: Anuj loses calm after Anupama avoids discussion with him