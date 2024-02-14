Anupamaa, February 14, 2024 episode: A stranger saves Anupama from an accident. Anuj saves Shruti from the accident and asks her whether she is okay. Shruti expresses her anger against Anuj and Anupama and mentions that she feels like an idiot. She breaks down in tears saying that she is hurt and can't get the thought off her mind that she's celebrating her last birthday with him.

Aadhya worries about Shruti:

Shruti cries inconsolably as she tells Anuj that she wants to celebrate her birthday with him. Aadhya worries as Anuj and Shruti don't answer her call. She learns from Spice and Chutney restaurant that Anupama is not in the restaurant. She worries thinking that Shruti must have seen Anuj and Anupama together. Aadhya says that she won't spare Anupama if Shruti gets hurt because of her on her birthday.

Kinjal advises Anupama to move on:

Anupama panics as she walks and bumps into Kinjal. She breaks down seeing Kinjal. Kinjal gets worried and asks her what happened. Anupama reveals what happened when she met Anuj. She expresses her concern for Shruti while talking to Kinjal.

She mentions her pain of meeting Anuj again and reveals how she was trying to live her life but her destiny never supported her. Anupama shares with Kinjal that now she wishes to stay alone and in all this Shruti and Aadhya are suffering because of her.

Advertisement

Anupama praises Shruti and informs Kinjal that she was supposed to get married to Anuj. She breaks down while expressing her worries. Kinjal consoles her and tells her that it's not her fault.

Kinjal consoles Anupama as she mentions of leaving the country. She explains to Anupama that she doesn't need to leave the country to stay away from Anuj. She tells Anupama to move on in her life as Anuj is also moving on with Shruti.

Anuj confesses the truth to Shruti:

Meanwhile, Anuj celebrates Shruti's birthday. Both cry as they celebrate. Anuj then feeds the cake to Shruti. Shruti then asks Anuj if he is planning to leave her. Anuj doesn't answer. She leans her head on Anuj's shoulder and cries.

Titu messages Dimpy and she smiles seeing the message. Vanraj asks Dimpy what happened but she refuses saying nothing happened. Vanraj thinks that Dimpy has changed.

Anuj apologizes to Shruti for hurting her on her birthday and gets emotional as he asks for an apology. He mentions how he couldn't stop himself when Anupama called him to meet and talk. Anuj confesses that he has been waiting for it since five years and he was not trying to hide anything from her. He tells Shruti that it was not Anupama's fault and apologizes to her for hiding the truth.

Anuj admits to Shruti that he has been living his life for Aadhya for the last five years and did whatever she wanted. As Anuj continues sharing his feelings, Shruti tells him that he did this because he loves Anupama.

Anuj confesses that he cannot forget Anupama and their past life. He tells Shruti that he can't unlove Anupama. and he can't love anyone other than Anupama. When Shruti says that Anupama is lucky, Anuj reveals to Shruti that despite being together he and Anupama always fought many problems and overcame many circumstances in the hope of a better future.

Anuj tells Shruti that he and Anupama are unlucky in love but Shruti says that she's the unluckiest. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Feb 13: Shruti sees Anuj and Anupama together, realizes truth about them