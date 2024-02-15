Anupamaa, February 15, 2024 episode: Anuj empathizes with Shruti as she is hurt after learning the truth about him and Anupama. He continues apologizing to her and asks her not to be upset with him and Anupama. Shruti mentions that she doesn't hate Anupama but asks Anuj why he never loved her. Anuj then confides that he never forgot Anupama and has now started loving her even more.

Shruti asks Anuj to leave her alone for some time as she wants to think. Anuj requests Shruti not to hurt herself because of him. Shruti agrees. When Anuj is about to leave, Shruti tells him that she loves him and Aadhya. However, Anuj ignores her and walks away. Shruti bursts out in tears, recalling her happy moments with Anuj and Aadhya.

Yashdeep arrives to meet Anupama:

Anupama thanks Kinjal for being there with her. As Anupama is about to leave, Kinjal stops her and tells her to wait as someone is coming. Yashdeep then arrives, and Kinjal asks him to talk to Anupama. She shares with Yashdeep how, because of her, Anuj and Shruti's relationship is affected. She gets emotional as she worries about Shruti.

As Anupama and Yashdeep are about to leave, Kinjal arrives with Pari. Pari forces Anupama to stay with her and Kinjal. Anupama agrees to stay with them until Toshu returns. Yashdeep asks Anupama to take leave, but she refuses. Anupama mentions how she has been a bad employee but promises him that she will focus on her work. Yashdeep praises her for being strong.

Advertisement

Anupama thanks Yashdeep for the opportunity. Yashdeep mentions how he can't lose an employee like her and motivates Anupama to move on. Yashdeep then goes.

Adhik arrives to meet Shah family:

Pakhi informs Vanraj that Adhik's lawyer is calling her. Baa and Baapuji advise Pakhi to withdraw the case. Vanraj assures Baa and Baapuji that he will talk with Adhik and slams Pakhi. Baa and Pakhi get into a small war of words. Vanraj searched for Adhik's number but couldn't find it. As he is about to ask Pakhi for the number, Adhik arrives.

Vanraj tells Adhik that he and Pakhi have decided that he can meet Ishaani whenever he wants and can take her out. Vanraj asks Adhik to withdraw the case. Pakhi then tells Adhik that she is not scared of him but doesn't want to go to court because of their daughter, Ishaani. Pakhi tells Adhik that even he wanted to spend time with Ishaani, and now he is allowed to do that, so he should take the case back.

Baapuji gets angry thinking how Vanraj and Paakhi often complicate things. Vanraj gives an NOC to Adhik to sign to maintain clarity between them.

Aadhya gets suspicious seeing Anuj and Shruti:

Shruti is about to fall, but Anuj saves her. They decide to go home as Aadhya is waiting for them. Shruti and Anuj arrive home, and Aadhya is relieved to see them. Aadhya expressed her concern, saying that she was calling them, but they didn't answer. Anuj and Shruti tell Aadhya that they are tired and go to sleep. Aadhya gets suspicious and mentions that they are upset because of Anupama.

Aadhya arrives to meet Shruti and asks her back-to-back questions about her day. She then takes Shruti's phone to see pictures, but Shruti asks her not to check them. Anupama feeds Pari, and Kinjal gets worried seeing Anupama. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Feb 14: Kinjal advises Anupamaa to move on; Anuj confesses truth in front of Shruti