Anupamaa, February 16, 2024 episode: Vanraj asks Adhik to sign the NOC, but the latter burns the paper and shocks the Shah family. When Vanraj tries to lash out at Adhik, he slams him for keeping his daughter away from him. He mentions how the condition of meeting Ishaani once a month won't be applicable now as he wants Ishaani's custody. Adhik warns Vanraj, saying that he will take Ishaani's custody anyhow.

Adhik warns Vanraj and Paakhi:

Adhik apologizes to Baa and Baapuji for creating a scene. He tells them he can't take Vanraj and Pakhi's injustice and now wants to be with his daughter. Adhik then goes to meet Ishaani and tells Dimpy to come with him. Baa slams Paakhi and Vanraj for provoking Adhik and keeping him away from his daughter.

Adhik adores Ishaani as she is sleeping. Vanraj and Paakhi arrive in the room. Adhik then gives chocolates to Dimpy and tells her to give them to Ishaani. Before leaving, Adhik warns Vanraj and Paakhi to fight for the case with justice and asks them not to use any malpractices to win the case. He warns them that he will take his daughter from them at any cost.

Aadhhya doubts Shruti's behavior:

Aadhya continues asking Shruti questions about her day. However, Shruti gets furious and asks Aadhya to stop asking her questions. However, Aadhya doesn't get hurt and instead asks Shruti for a promise. She asks Shruti to promise she won't leave her and Anuj. Shruti thinks about Anuj and Anupama. Aadhya insists Shruti promises her.

Shruti then asks Aadhya for a promise instead and tells Aadhya to promise her that she won't hide anything from her. However, Aadhya asks for a promise from Shruti, but Shruti doesn't give her the promise and walks away. Aadhya gets worried.

Kinjal praises Yashdeep:

Kinjal praises Yashdeep in front of Anupama and tells her he is a real friend. Anupama agrees and mentions how Bijee and Yashdeep do much for all the employees. Kinjal continues praising Yashdeep and tells Anupama that he understands her pain. Kinjal goes to sleep. Anupama remembers her meeting with Anuj and cries. Anuj gets emotional thinking about his meeting with Anupama and worries about Shruti. Yashdeep also thinks about Anupama.

Baa, Baapuji, and Vanraj do preparations as Vanraj's boss is arriving for brunch. While working, Baa remembers Anupama and mentions how she never did any work when Anupama was there. Vanraj gets furious at Baa and asks her not to take Anupama's name.

Kavya and Maahi return to cancel their picnic as they get to know about Vanraj's boss coming home. Maahi tells Baa that she will help her to do the house chores. Vanraj gets upset seeing Maahi. Maahi plays with Baapuji and tells them they should prepare everything nicely as Vanraj's boss is coming.

Paakhi arrives and asks Vanraj about her case. Vanraj slams Paakhi for irritating him and tells her that the court will decide now. Paakhi gets furious and asks Vanraj whether he is scared of Adhik. Vanraj continues lashing out at Pakhi and asks her to be patient as he will talk to the lawyer.

Vanraj then sees Dimpy humming and smiling while looking at her phone. He asks Dimpy to give her phone to call, but Dimpy refuses, saying that her phone's battery is dead. He gets suspicious. Vanraj's boss arrives, and he introduces everyone in the family except Maahi.

Baapuji then introduces Maahi as his granddaughter. Vanraj then tells Kavya to keep her daughter away from his boss. Vanraj again notices Dimpy smiling at her phone.

Anupama gets bad dream about Shruti and Aadhya:

Anupama dreams about Aadhya. In her dream, she sees Aadhya blaming her for losing Shruti and her mother, Maya. She sees Aadhya accusing her of ruining her and Anuj's happiness. Anupama also sees Shruti in her dreams, who accuses her of taking Anuj away from her. She then sees that Shruti has collapsed on the floor after overdosing on medicines.

Aadhya blames Anupama for Shruti's death. Aadhya snatches the medicines from Shruti's hand and tries to commit suicide. Anupama panics and wakes up from her dream. Anupama panics, thinking about her dream, and prays for Aadhya and Shruti.

Anupama gets Shruti's call, and the latter asks her to meet. Shruti requests Anupama to meet her, and she agrees. Shruti and Anupama think about meeting each other and think about what they will talk about after meeting each other. The episode ends.

