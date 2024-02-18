Anupamaa, February 18, 2024 episode: Shruti mentions how her destiny played with her and she is not able to get over it. Anupama apologises to her. Shruti reveals how she feels bad that Joshi Ben turned out to be Anupama and she has thus lost a friend. She expresses her grief over losing her friend and Anuj.

Anuj schools Toshu:

Anuj saves Toshu's life. He schools Toshu for being friends with goons and doing business with them. While talking to him, Anuj reveals that Anupama informed him about Toshu being in the USA. Toshu is shocked to learn that Anuj and Anupama have met. When he asks Anuj about the same, Anuj lashes out at him for spoiling his future and lashes out at him for trying to fraud his company.

Anuj tells Toshu that he is safe as he tried frauding his company otherwise he would have been locked in jail like his friends. Toshu then explains that he, Kinjal, and Pari are struggling to live their lives in the USA and mentions that Kinjal's salary is not enough for them to live in this country. He mentions that he is struggling financially and that is the reason he broke his ties with his family.

Toshu asks Anuj to not tell Anupama anything. Anuj slams him for playing the victim card and not working enough to take care of his family. Anuj warns him that this time he has saved him but next time he will drag him to the lock up.

Anuj handed over his business card to Toshu and asked him to mail his CV to him so that he would find a job for him. Toshu thanks him and before leaving he tells Anuj to forget Anupama. Toshu tells Anuj that Anupama is very close to her boss.

Anuj gets angry and asks him to leave before he gets upset again. Toshu leaves. Anuj rethinks about Yashdeep's closeness with Anupama.

Dimpy admits having feelings for Titu:

In the presence of Kavya and Baa, Baapuji calls Dimpy and asks her if she likes Titu. She thinks about her happy times with Titu but doesn't confess her feelings. Baa explains to Dimpy that she should not hurry as she doesn't know Titu much. Baapuji mentions that to know each other they should spend time with each other. Baa says that Dimpy must have provoked Titu and that is the reason he arrived with the marriage proposal.

Paakhi overhears their conversation. Baa mentions that Vanraj will lose his calm once he learns about Titu's marriage proposal for Dimpy. Baapuji gets upset with Baa and tells her that only Dimpy will decide. Kavya asks Dimpy to admit if she has feelings for Titu. Dimpy confesses that she likes Titu. Paakhi is shell-shocked to hear this.

Anupama mentions that she is happy that Anuj and Aadhya are with her. Shruti expresses that Anuj and Aadhya are concerned for her, and respect her but don't love her and are incomplete. She assures Anupama that Anuj and Aadhya never forgot her.

Anupama tells Shruti that she loves Anuj but they can't be together ever. Shruti asks Anupama how will she be a part of Anuj and Aadhya's lives as they often think about Anupama. Anupama tells Shruti that Anuj will love her eventually seeing her love for him.

Pakhi warns Dimpy:

Pakhi gets angry at Ishaani and Dimpy arrives to stop Pakhi. Pakhi then slams Dimpy for coming between her and Titu. Pakhi mentions that she started growing close to Titu. She fumes with anger as she asks Dimpy why is she trying to steal Titu from her.

Pakhi tells Dimpy that she knows everything that Titu is close to her and still she is interfering in their relationship. Pakhi blames Dimpy for acting innocent and gaining sympathy from everyone. She tells Dimpy that likes Titu and won't let her come close to him. Pakhi states that if she can't get Titu then she won't let him be hers as well. She warns Dimpy saying that she will decide her future.

Anupama consoles Shruti:

Anupama informs Shruti that there is love in her and Anuj's relationship. Shruti asks then why didn't they try to save their relationship and why they parted ways. Anupama refuses to answer this and tells Shruti that she should know Anuj. Shruti continues asking questions to Anupama as she wants to discover why Anuj loves her so much.

Shruti breaks down confessing that she is unable to hate Anupama. Anupama consoles her and assures Shruti that she won't ever be a problem in their relationship. However, Shruti panics as she continues asking questions about Anuj. Yashdeep and the restaurant staff see Shruti. Anupama suggests Shruti to create her identity to win Anuj and not to follow in her footsteps. She assures Shruti that Anuj can be her partner. The episode ends.

