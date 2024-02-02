Anupamaa, February 2, 2024 episode: Shruti asks Anuj if he needs time, and the latter replies saying that they should give each other some time before taking the next step. Shruti understands Anuj's concern and agrees with him. Anuj is about to leave, but then Shruti asks him to say what he wants to confess. Aadhya arrives and lies to Shruti saying that Anuj is skeptical about people's thoughts regarding their marriage. Shruti bursts out in laughter after hearing this.

Anuj is shocked to see Aadhya lying to Shruti. Aadhya tells Shruti that someone in the meeting teased him for getting married at this age. Shruti takes a sigh of relief thinking that she was overthinking and it was just a small tension. Shruti comforts Anuj and walks away as she gets a call. Aadhya gets angry at Anuj for trying to break her promise. However, Anuj decides to meet Anupama and also confess the truth to Shruti.

Anuj calls Anupama:

Anupama wakes up after dreaming about Anuj. Pari arrives and tells Anupama that she wants to sleep next to her and asks Anupama to tell her bedtime story. Anupama tells her story to Pari. Anuj thinks of calling Anupama. He drops a voice note to Anupama and she gets emotional listening to it.

Anuj then calls Anupama, and she answers. Anuj tells Anupama that he wants to meet her at least once as it has been five years since they haven't met. He tells Anupama that he has a lot of questions and needs answers.

Aadhya gets angry on Anuj:

Aadhya arrives and snatches the phone from Anuj. She tells Anupama that she hates her and warns her not to return to their life. Anupama is shocked to hear Aadhya's voice. Anuj stops Aadhya from saying hateful words.

However, Aadhya doesn't listen and tells Anupama to stay away from them. Aadhya gets furious at Anuj for calling Anupama and throws his phone away. Anupama is shocked and hurt to see Aadhya's hatred towards her. Aadhya disconnects her call and Anupama breaks down.

Titu encourages Dimpy:

While Titu is having his tea, Dimpy arrives. Dimpy asks Titu why he is promoting Paakhi's online store without charging money. Titu tells Dimpy that he is trying to help a single mother and she has the guts to manage a business and her life. He tells Dimpy that Paakhi is an inspiration to many and he wants to help a single mother.

Titu praises Pakhi in front of Dimpy and calls her professional. He says that he even wants to invest in Paakhi's business. As Dimpy is about to leave, Titu stops her and tells her that she can achieve anything she wants. He tells her if she can manage her house she can also manage her dance academy like Anupama. Titu tells Dimpy to work for her happiness instead of her money.

Titu encourages Dimpy and tells her that when Ansh grows up he will not have time for her and she will need a motive in life. He tells Dimpy to take a step for her future or at least for the sake of Samar.

Anuj gets angry at Aadhya:

Aadhya walks out of the house whereas Anuj tries to stop her. Anupama bursts out in tears thinking about Aadhya's anger and worries about her. She worries about Anuj's condition and scolds herself for leaving them. Anupama cries inconsolably thinking about Aadhya being in pain and anger.

Anuj gets angry at Aadhya for losing her calm. He tells her to express her emotions calmly without shouting. Aadhya scolds Anuj for trying to meet Anupama. Anuj tells Aadhya to understand his emotions as well. Aadhya tells Anuj that she had hurt him in the past but still he wants to meet her. Anuj gets emotional as he confesses his feelings to Aadhya and explains to her that there must be a reason why Anupama left them.

Anuj confronts Aadhya and tells her that if she has not forgotten Anupama in the last five years then how can she expect him to forget her. Aadhya gets angry at Anuj and tells him that ever since they saw Anupama again they are only crying.

Anuj loses his calm as Aadhya continues talking badly about Anupama. He scolds Aadhya and warns her to talk about Anupama respectfully. Meanwhile, Anupama decides to not meet Anuj ever again as Aadhya might not like it.

After seeing Anuj's anger, Aadhya gets more emotional and tells Anuj to leave her back to the orphanage. Aadhya reminds Anuj that Anupama had her own children and she was the youngest one but still she was never her priority. Aadhya recalls how Anupama never gave her time or acted as a mother. She tells Anuj that Anupama only used her for his money. Anuj loses his calm and asks Aadhya to stop insulting Anupama. The episode ends.

