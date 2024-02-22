Anupamaa, February 22, 2024 episode: Kinjal tells Anupama about Toshu and Anuj's meeting. Anupama expresses her concern over her meeting. Kinjal asks her to come inside her house. Toshu dreams about working in Anuj's company and decides to change his wardrobe, buy a luxury car, and buy new things. He gets happy as he thinks about the money.

Anupama gets upset thinking about Toshu meeting Anuj and working with him. She breaks down thinking about her life getting messed up. Anupama gets emotional thinking about how her connection and her people.

Pakhi informs Vanraj about her wish to marry Titu:

Vanraj asks Baa and Baapuji to join him on his trip to America to get the sign from Anupamaa on the NOC paper. Baa also agrees and mentions that she will get a chance to meet her Toshu, Kinjal, and Pari. Baapuji agrees and mentions that he will also meet Anupama and things will get perfect. Kavya assures Baa and Baapuji that she and Dimpy will take care of the house.

Pakhi interrupts the conversation and mentions that she wants to say something important. She asks Vanraj to listen to her request before reacting. Pakhi tells Vanraj that she doesn't want to live single. When Vanraj asks her to get back with Adhik, she mentions that Adhik is her past and she is thinking about her future. Pakhi then tells Vanraj and the Shah family that she has decided to marry Titu.

Advertisement

Everyone is shocked to hear this from Pakhi. Baa then slams Pakhi for thinking about marrying Titu. Vanraj too loses his calm. Pakhi explains to Vanraj that Titu is a perfect boy to marry and he will be a perfect father to Ishaani. Baa tells Pakhi to not speak for her daughter. Pakhi then admits that she likes Titu and wants to marry him.

Kavya comforts Dimpy. Titu worries thinking why Dimpy is not confessing her love. He mentions how he can never think of marrying Pakhi. While Baa gives a reality check to Pakhi, she asks Dimpy to call Titu. However, Vanraj loses his calm and asks Pakhi to leave his house if she wants to marry Titu. He warns Pakhi to not think about him. After Vanraj leaves, Pakhi firmly tells Dimpy that she will marry Titu at any cost.

Anupama talks about Anuj and Shruti's wedding:

Pari arrives and meets Anupama. Anupama was happy to see her. Kinjal then requests Anupama to talk to Toshu about not joining Anuj's business. She tells Anupama to talk to Toshu or Anuj. Anupama refuses to talk to both of them. Anupama assures Kinjal that Anuj knows Toshu's behavior so she doesn't need to worry about it.

While Toshu is happy about his future, some goons locate his house. Anupama plays with Pari. Kinjal then asks Anupama if Anuj is really getting married and she says yes. Anupama tells Kinjal how Shruti loves Anuj and Aadhya very much. She adds how love is selfless and she wants Anuj to be happy even if he is not with her.

Kinjal asks Anupama what will happen to Aadhya if she separates from Anuj. Anupama reveals how she has kept Aadhya away from her because she is very upset with her. Anupama shares how Aadhya has suffered a lot in her life and her hatred for her has grown with time. Anupama breaks down saying that Pakhi and Toshu also misbehaved with her but when Aadhya blames her she gets very upset.

Pari arrives to play with Anupama. When the doorbell rings, Pari goes to open the door. She gets shocked and runs back to Kinjal and Anupama in fear. Anupama and Kinjal panic seeing Pari. They then see two goons entering the house. The episode ends.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa QUIZ: How well do you know the show? Answer these 8 questions to find out if you're ardent fan