Anupamaa Written Update, February 25, 2024 episode: Anupama breaks down as Anuj, Shruti and Aadhya leave. She explains to Yashdeep and other staff members that she loves Aadhya and feels bad for scolding her. Yashdeep consoles her saying that Aadhya is a kid and it's her fault that she doesn't understand Anupama.

Aadhya recalls Anupama's scolding and thinks that Anupama proved herself a victim and made her look like a villain. Anuj worries thinking about what must have happened between Anupama and Aadhya. Anupama then shares with Yashdeep how she is planning to start dancing again, professionally.

She mentions how cooking is important but for her dancing is also important. Yashdeep tells Anupama that he will find a dance class for her. Anupama thanks Yashdeep. Anupama then rethinks about Kinjal and Pari. She then checks Kinjal's message where Kinjal informed her that she managed to contact Toshu.

Shruti and Anuj discuss their relationship:

Shruti sits beside Aadhya as she sleeps. Anuj arrives. Anuj and Shruti recall their conversation before she left the house. Anuj apologizes to Shruti for hurting her. They discuss how their lives have become complicated even though they are practical and smart.

Anuj tells Shruti that she can leave the house if she wants but Shruti disagrees saying that she will stay with them for the sake of Aadhya. Anuj tells Shruti that he never became friends with her because of Aadhya. He tells Shruti that he genuinely feels she is sweet and intelligent and thus that helped them to be friends. Shruti tells Anuj that she will stay in the house until Aadhya feels better.

After Anuj leaves, Shruti breaks down thinking about how he wants to be friends but she loves him. She cries, thinking they can't be friends now as it hurts her.

Anupama gets a surprise from Yashdeep and the restaurant staff. They then convince Anupama to dance with them and they celebrate.

Dimpy takes a decision for Ansh against Vanraj:

Dimpy scolds Ansh for lying and stealing in the school. When everyone arrives, Dimpy explains to Baa how Ansh has been misbehaving in the school. She then tells Vanraj that he fulfills every demand of Ansh and still he is stealing. Ansh then runs away. Vanraj tells Baa that he will talk to Ansh and explain to him. Dimpy then refuses saying that he deals with Ansh with too much love.

Dimpy tells Vanraj that she doesn't want Ansh to turn into a goon when he grows up. She tells him that now they will have to deal with Ansh strictly and walks away.

Toshu's behavior angers Anupama:

Yashdeep drops Anupama at her house. Anupama thanks him for the small celebration. As Yashdeep is about to leave, Toshu arrives and is drunk. Toshu introduces himself to Yashdeep and asks him whether he drops all his female employees at their house or if Anupama is special. This statement leaves Anupama angry and she asks him to go inside. However, Toshu refuses and again asks Yashdeep the same question. The episode ends.

