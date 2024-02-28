Anupamaa Written Update, Feb 28: Yashdeep informs Anupama how Diya has been fighting cancer bravely. Yashdeep and Anupama discuss how looking at life's positive side is important instead of worrying about bad times. Anupama mentions that she will pray for Diya. As Anupama and Yashdeep walk, Anupama is about to fall, but Yashdeep holds her.

Anuj and Toshu see Yashdeep holding Anupama from a distance. Toshu says people don't find jobs in America despite having degrees, but Anupama found a job easily and even got promoted because of Yashdeep. Anuj warns Toshu to think and speak as Anupama is his mother. He warns Toshu not to speak against Anupama's character. Toshu apologizes.

Yashdeep and Anupama bump into Toshu and Anuj. Anuj informs Yashdeep that he wants to discuss a deal with him. Yashdeep insists Anupama join the meeting, and then they can go to the restaurant together.

Kavya suggests Dimpy to think about her future

Dimpy expresses her anger as Ansh steals things from his friend again. Kavya explains to her to calm down and give herself time to think about Titu. When Dimpy refuses, Kavya insists she think about her future as everyone is busy in their lives. Dimpy firmly refuses and pushes Kavya. As Kavya is about to fall, Dimpy saves her and then breaks down. She apologizes to Kavya.

Advertisement

Dimpy shares with Kavya how she is confused and unable to think of anything because of the family. She says how she holds herself back because of Ansh and feels helpless. Kavya explains to Dimpy that Pakhi is not right for Titu and he loves her. Kavya mentions that she should fight for her love as Titu is fighting. Pakhi overhears their conversation.

Anuj's proposal

Anuj notices Yashdeep's hand touching Anupama's hand and gets uncomfortable. When Yashdeep asks why they are meeting, Anuj shares with him that he is planning the carnival festival again and wants their restaurant, Spice and Chutney, to participate in it. Anuj suggests that the carnival will help them get exposure as many people are coming, and their food tastes awesome.

Vanraj loses calm at Pakhi

While Vanraj is busy with work, Pakhi arrives and tells him that everyone is settled, and even she wants to settle down. She mentions that she wants to marry Titu even if he doesn't like him. While Pakhi says this, Vanraj ignores her. When Pakhi continues complaining, Vanraj yells at her and asks her to leave. He regrets thinking about how his children always give him pain. Pakhi gets upset and decides to convince Vanraj anyhow.

Yashdeep accepts Anuj's proposal:

Yashdeep decides to get the opportunity to go by because of Anupama. Anupama then explains that her personal and professional life is different. She convinces Yashdeep to participate. She tells Yashdeep that Spice and Chutney helped her when she came to America. Anupama tells Yashdeep that it is a big opportunity and they should participate. Yashdeep agrees.

Titu looks at Dimpy's photo and mentions that he will go against the world if she confesses her love for him. Dimpy arrives to meet him, and he is happy. Dimpy hugs him. Titu then realizes that he is dreaming. Suddenly, he hears a knock on his door. He opens it and is shocked.

As Anupama and Yashdeep are about to leave, Anuj suggests Anupama walk safely as she is about to fall. Yashdeep then tells Anuj that he is there to take care of Anupama and he won't let Anupama fall. Anuj feels awkward and sees Yashdeep and Anupama from a distance as they go. Anupama also sees Anuj. The episode ends.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Feb 27: Anupama fulfills her dream, gets new job with Yashdeep's help