Anupamaa, February 5, 2024 episode: Bijee takes care of Anupama. Toshu suggests to Kinjal that they shouldn't take Anupama to their house. Kinjal gets angry at Toshu. Bijee, Yashdeep, and Kinjal suggest Anupama take a rest as she is unwell. When Toshu and Kinjal tell Anupama to come with him to their house, Yashdeep rejects, saying that she will not go anywhere unless the doctor suggests. Bijee agrees.

Toshu calls Anupama 'burden':

Kinjal and Toshu leave. Anupama confides in Bijee and gets emotional as she talks about Aadhya and her differences. Bijee consoles her. Kinjal feels relieved as Anupama is fine. Toshu gets upset as Anupama will now stay with Yashdeep and worries about who will cook the food. Kinjal lashes out at Toshu for his mean behavior.

Toshu worries about who will pay Anupama's medical bills, and Kinjal says they will pay as they are her children. Toshu gets angry, thinking that he will have to bear her medical bills, and says that she is burdening him. Yashdeep hears Toshu and Kinjal's conversation. Anupama also hears and feels upset after listening to it.

Pakhi informs Baa that Titu did her brand's promotion for free. Vanraj listens to this and gets angry with Pakhi. Pakhi argues that their losses will be recovered because of Titu's marketing, as he is a known face. Vanraj loses his calm and lashes out at Pakhi for taking Titu's help.

Dimpy recalls Kavya, Baapuji, and Titu's advice. She tells Vanraj that she wishes to reopen the dance academy and promises that the house chores won't be affected because of that. She requests Vanraj, but he tells her they will discuss this in the morning.

Anuj overhears Anupama and Yashdeep's chat:

Anupama recalls Aadhya's words and gets teary-eyed. Yashdeep arrives to check Anupama's blood pressure and finds out that her blood pressure is not stable. Yashdeep advices Anupama to take medicine and sleep. He gives medicines to Anupama and tells her that he is around and she should let him know if she needs anything.

Anuj thinks of calling Anupama and indirectly tells Shruti to call. Shruti calls Yashdeep to ask about Anupama's health. Shruti tells Yashdeep that she wants to talk to Anupama, but Yashdeep refuses, saying that she is sleeping after taking medicines. Anupama wakes up, and Yashdeep asks Anupama if she is doing okay. Anuj and Shruti overhears Anupama and Yashdeep's conversation and gets upset. Anupama gets nightmares, but Yashdeep comforts her. He plays songs, and Anupama falls asleep.



Vanraj accepts Dimpy's request:

Vanraj shares with the family that Dimpy has requested that the dance academy be started again. Vanraj agrees and hands over the keys to her. Dimpy gets happy and takes blessings from Vanraj. Baa asks Dimpy who will take care of the house. Dimpy assures that she will take care of the house and the dance class. Kavya senses suspicion and asks Vanraj to state his terms and conditions for agreeing to Dimpy's wish.

Vanraj tells Dimpy that he will take care of the staff, accounts, and finances of her dance class. Vanraj thinks he won't let Titu return or let anyone like Titu join the dance class.

Yashdeep takes care of Anupama and sits with her until she wakes up. Anupama and Yashdeep have a heartfelt chat. Yashdeep checks Anupama's blood pressure. Anuj enters Aadhya's room, and she pretends to sleep. Anuj and Aadhya apologize to each other in their hearts. After Anuj leaves, Aadhya gets up and thinks Anupama should listen to her and stay away from them. Meanwhile, Anuj decides to meet Anupama. The episode ends.

