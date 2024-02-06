Anupamaa, February 6, 2024 episode: Yashdeep checks Anupama's blood pressure and informs her that Shruti called to inquire about her well-being. Anupama's blood pressure fluctuates and Yashdeep gives her medicines. Yashdeep asks Anupama to take care of herself. Anupama tells Yashdeep to cut her medical bills expense from her salary. Yashdeep refuses firmly.

Anuj sends flowers to Anupama

Bijee arrives and gives flowers to Anupama and informs her that someone has sent them. Anupama gets a mogra flower bouquet and sees Shruti's name on it. She thinks that Shruti does not know about her and Anuj's past. She wonders how Shruti knows about her favorite mogra flowers. Meanwhile, Anuj thinks of Anupama and wonders if she received the bouquet sent by him or not.

Anuj thinks that he cannot hurt Shruti as she has done a lot for Aadhya and him. He also thinks that he can't hurt Aadhya by meeting and talking to her. However, Anuj mentions how he needs closure from Anupama and needs answers to his questions. He mentions that the questions have been on his mind since the time she left him. He states that he needs answers to his questions from her and wants to know why she left them. Anuj mentions that he needs to meet her.

Advertisement

Kinjal and Toshu argue

Pari refuses to sleep as she wants to go to meet Anupama. Kinjal asks Toshu to put Pari to sleep as she wants to prepare tiffins for tomorrow. Toshu gets angry at her and tells her that even he is tired and has an important meeting the next day. Kinjal states how she has been handling two jobs and doing house chores. Kinjal and Toshu argue. Pari gets angry at them and tells them she wants to go to Anupama and doesn't want to live with them.

Kinjal and Toshu console Pari and she gets happy. Pari requests Kinjal to get Anupama to their house as she likes spending time with her. Kinjal agrees and assures her that she will bring Anupama. Toshu gets upset thinking how Pari is also praising Anupama and has gotten close to her. Kinjal slams him for having this thought and tells him not to be insecure. Toshu gets upset thinking about how everyone praises Anupama.

Kavya lashes out at Vanraj

Kavya criticizes Vanraj for giving the dance class keys to Dimpy while exerting control over her life. She accuses Vanraj of confining Dimpy in a cage and preventing her from pursuing her dreams. When Vanraj informs Dimpy that he will be taking the profits from the dance class, Kavya expresses her anger towards him. Kavya keeps berating Vanraj for taking complete control of her dance class and insisting that Dimpy only teaches dance to children and women.

She tells him that he wants to control Dimpy and Ansh. Vanraj then tells Kavya that he will do whatever he wants and asks her to pay attention to her daughter instead of thinking about Dimpy. Kavya then reminds Vanraj that he tried to control Anupama but then she fought for her rights and achieved her dreams. She tells him that Dimpy will soon become the second Anupama.

Shruti introduces Anuj to Anupama

Anupama gets back to work at Spice and Chutney with Yashdeep. Anupama sees mogra everywhere. She asks Yashdeep about mogra being placed everywhere. Yashdeep informs her that she felt nice when she smelt mogra yesterday so he asked the staff to place it everywhere. Anupama's colleagues welcome her by showering mogra flowers on her and she gets emotional seeing the love.

Advertisement

Shruti arrives to meet Anupama and hugs her. Anupama recalls what Aadhya told her about Anuj and Shruti's marriage. Shruti mentions how she is very happy to see her fine. She gives a bouquet to Anupama. Anupama thanks her for the mogra flower bouquet that she had sent the pprevious day. However, Shruti says that she didn't send any bouquet. Anupama realizes that Anuj had sent the bouquet. Shruti gets a call and she walks away.

Anuj arrives. Anupama gets teary-eyed seeing him. Shruti then arrives and introduces Anuj as her fiance. Yashdeep is shocked to hear this. Anuj gets teary-eyed. Shruti mentions how she wanted them to meet. Anuj and Anupama recall their happy moments and their first meeting.

Shruti informs Anupama that she has known Anuj for four years and during this whole time, he never ate Indian food but started eating food cooked by her. On the other hand, Aadhya worries thinking that if Anuj and Anupama patch up, Shruti will sacrifice her love. She gets upset thinking about Anuj and Anupama's patch-up.

Shruti tells Yashdeep that she wants to talk to Anupama and asks him to join too. Shruti asks Yashdeep why they pulled out their name from the fair and tells him that it will be a nice platform to showcase Anupama's talent. Shruti asks Yashdeep if he and Anuj had a meeting. Yashdeep informs Shruti that they did meet but couldn't discuss it and informs Shruti that he doesn't want to pressure Anupama to participate as she is unwell.

Shruti agrees. She then informs Anupama that she should get well soon as she will handle the catering department at her and Anuj's wedding. Anupama gets emotional hearing this and recalls their wedding. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Feb 5: Yashdeep takes care of Anupama; Anuj overhears their conversation