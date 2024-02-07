Anupamaa, February 7, 2024 episode: Shruti suggests Anupama to take care of the catering service at her wedding. Anupama agrees and gives good wishes for her and Anuj's wedding. Shruti gets a call, and she leaves for work. As Anupama is about to walk, Anuj stops her and tells her he wants to talk. Meanwhile, Aadhya thinks of requesting Shruti's parents to prepone her and Anuj's wedding.

Anuj requests Annupama to talk

Anuj tells Anupama that he wants to talk to her about something important. Anupama refuses and walks away, but Anuj stops and pleads that he wants to talk to her. Anupama denies saying that it's her workplace. However, Anuj holds Anupama's hands and begs her that he wants to talk to her and wants answers to his questions.

Seeing Anuj's behavior, Yashdeep interferes and stops Anuj from misbehaving with Anupama. Anuj listens to him, and Anupama walks away. Anupama breaks down while Anuj remembers their happy moments. Anuj goes to convince Anupama, but she doesn't talk to him. Anuj continues crying, but Anuj leaves. Yashdeep arrives and asks Anupama to go to meet Anuj, but she gets back to work.

Anuj sees her from a distance and thinks about how Anupama should talk to him and answer his questions. He then walks away, and Anupama sees him.

Adhik sends legal notice to Pakhi

Pakhi gets legal notice from Adhik and asks her lawyer to file a case against Adhik. She mentions her wish to win. Baa gets furious at Pakhi for filing a case against Adhik. Adhik receives a call from his friend, who informs him that Pakhi will file a false case against him. Baa loses her calm at Pakhi and explains to her how Ishaani will be asked in the court with whom she wants to leave, and if she takes Adhik's name, then her game will be over.

Baa continues lashing out at Pakhi and tells her that Ishaani will never agree to stay with her. Vanraj agrees with Baa and suggests that Pakhi not drag Ishaani to court and solve the matter mutually. Vanraj tells her to think for Ishaani before going to the court. Pakhi gets furious and mentions that she doesn't need their support to fight the case.

Adhik observes their conversation from a distance. Baa suggests Vanraj to explain Pakhi and stop her. Baapuji also asks Vanraj to call Adhik home and solve the matter patiently, and Vanraj agrees. Adhik, who sees them from a distance, decides there will be no settlement and will go to court.

Aadhya gets furious Anuj

Anupama panics, thinking about Anuj. Yashdeep arrives to offer comfort and talks to her. Shruti informs Aadhya that Anuj and Joshi Ben met today. Aadhya is shocked to hear. Shruti informs her that she asked Joshi Ben to cater their wedding. Anuj arrives. Shruti informs Aadhya that Joshi Ben won't be participating in the festival as she is unwell and praises Yashdeep for taking care of Anupama.

Yashdeep asks Anupama whether she ended her relationship with Anu,j and Anupama admits. Anupama mentions how Anuj was burdened with her relationships, and she often disappointed him. Anupama reveals how Anuj often took care of her and loved her too much. Anupama mentions how Anuj was not happy with her, so she decided to part ways with him.

Aadhya gets furious and slams Anuj for meeting Anupama. Aadhya informs Anuj that she went to meet Anupama and asked her to go back. Anuj gets angry and asks Aadhya what she said to Anupama. Aadhya informs him that she told Anupama to return as she and Anuj are happy without her. Anuj is shocked to hear this. Aadhya tells Anuj that she told Anupama that Shruti and he will be getting married.

Aadhya gets angry at Aadhya, and she walks away. Anupama shares with Yashdeep that Shruti is nice and she will keep Anuj happy. Yashdeep asks Anupama then why she is running away from Anuj. The episode ends.

