Anupamaa, February 8, 2024 episode: Anupama shares with Yashdeep how she never kept a photo of Anuj with her as she doesn't have the strength to face her relationships. Yashdeep advises Anupama to meet Anuj and sort out their differences. He tells her they are mature and should talk to each other before getting closure. Yasdeep tells Anupama to get answers to her questions from Anuj and answer his questions. He states that they should get closure as it is important.

Anuj is furious after talking to Aadhya, and he recalls what Anupama told him and how Yashdeep interfered in their conversation. Aadhya worries that Anuj shouldn't forget about the special day because of Anupama. Anupama shares with Yashdeep how she is confused about her relationships. Yashdeep mentions how people often keep running away from their relationships.

Aadhya arrives to talk to Anuj, but he refuses. Aadhya insists that she wants to talk about Shruti and not about Anupama. Aadhya taunts Anuj for forgetting everything Shruti did for them and only running behind Anupama. Aadhya then reminds Anuj about Shruti's birthday. She tells Anuj that if he has time from Anupama, then they can plan something for Shruti. Anuj is surprised to learn about Shruti's birthday as he forgot about it.

Anupama shares with Yashdeep that she never runs away from her relationships and has done everything for her relationships. She mentions that she fulfilled all her responsibilities for her relationships but then got tired of doing everything. Anupama reveals how she got love from her relationships but also received pain from these relationships.

Anupama mentions that when the accident happened, she was called a bad mother. She mentions that she sacrificed a lot for her children but was still called selfish. She tells Yashdeep that she loves Anuj a lot, and he has moved on, so she doesn't want to meet him. However, Yashdeep advices Anupama to meet Anuj as he is looking for closure; if she loves him, she should give him closure.

Aadhya asks Anuj if he is planning to do something for Shruti's birthday. Anuj gets furious at Aadhya for talking to him in a rude tone and reminds her that he is her father and he won't tolerate it. Anuj tells Aadhya that he did forget about Shruti's birthday but assures her that he will do something. Aadhya reminds Anuj about the sacrifices that Shruti made for them and asks him to forget about Anupama and make Shruti's birthday special.

Aadhya asks Anuj to take Shruti on a date with him on her birthday to make it special. Anuj unwillingly agrees and mentions that Shruti has done a lot of them, and he can't forget it. Aadhya gets happy as Anuj agrees to make Shruti's birthday special. Anuj then feels restless remembering Anuj's words.

Anupama then asks Yashdeep about his love life, and he shares with her how his love ditched him on their wedding day. He confides in Anupama and mentions how he never got closure. He thus explains to Anupama the importance of closure and mentions that they will never be able to move on if they don't get closure. He asks Anupama to talk to Anuj. The episode ends.

