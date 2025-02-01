Anupamaa Written Update, February 1: Anupama forgives Prem; Vasundhara collapses after fight with Parag

Anupamaa Written Update, February 1: Rahi and Prem spend quality time at the park. Vasundhara gets emotional as she misses Prem and confides in Anirudh how everyone considers her wrong. Prathna worries about Vasundhara but Gautam mentions how everything is happening because of Rahi. When Prathna defends Rahi's action, Gautam warns Prathna to stay within her limits. Vasundhara walks away in anger as everyone tries to console her.

Meeta worries about Prem and Vasundhara. She then shares with Gautam that she doesn't want her son Raja to fall in love with a poor girl and asks Gautam to make her meet with his relative. She tells Gautam that she wants Raja to marry a rich girl who can be in her control. Gautam agrees to fix her meeting with the girl's family. He gets happy thinking that everyone will be busy in their lives and he will get to rule the Kothari's business.

Mahi gets angry at Rahi for not accepting the Kothari family's marriage proposal. Ishaani, Ansh and Pari discuss how the Kothari family is dangerous. Rahi and Prem arrive to meet Anupama. Anupama praises Prem for being a strong person and standing with the truth. She requests Prem to not break Rahi's heart and wishes for Rahi and Prem's happiness. Anupama tells them how it is impossible to fix a broken heart.

Parag gets angry at Vasundhara for skipping her medicines as she wants Prem to return home. They argue about Prem's behavior. Vasundhara blames Parag for marrying Khyati and mentions that because of them Prem has left their house. She tells Parag to forgive Prem and bring him home. She blames Anupama and Rahi for causing the mess. Vasundhara accuses Parag of spoiling her plan and getting angry with Prem.

Parag loses his calm on Vasundhara for proposing Prem and Rahi's marriage without discussing it with him. He reminds her that it is because of her mistake that Prem will not return. Parag states how Prem never showed interest in his business and now he is a devotee of Anupama. Vasundhara remembers how Prem is like her husband who was interested in arts and not business. She reminds him that since childhood she prepared him for the business.

Anupama, Rahi and Prem try to cheer up the Shah family. Vasundhara tells Parag that she will convince Prem to do the business but she can only do it if Prem is home. She asks Parag to bring Prem home but the latter firmly refuses to forgive him. He tells Vasundhara to choose between him and Prem. He announces that if Prem returns home he will die. Vasundhara collapses and everyone panics.

While the Shah family is enjoying, Rahi gets a call and she learns that Vasundhara has collapsed. The doctor informed Kothari that Vasundhara's blood pressure was high and so she collapsed. Prem, Rahi and Anupama arrive at the Kothari house. Parag questions him for coming to his house. The episode ends.

