Anupamaa Written Update, February 2: Vasundhara SHOCKS Anupama with her request to Prem and Rahi for THIS

Anupamaa Written Update, February 2: Anil informs Parag that he called Prem and told him that Vasundhara will only get better after seeing him. When Prem sees Vasundhara unconscious, he becomes emotional and sings for her, recalling their special moments together. Vasundhara eventually wakes up, bringing happiness to everyone present. However, Leela feels anger as Anupama and Rahi also went to the Kothari house with Prem. The family prays for Vasundhara's recovery.

The Kothari family feels relieved seeing that Vasundhara is stable. She then asks to speak with Anupama, Rahi, and Prem. When Parag refuses this request, Vasundhara reprimands him for not listening to her. Parag apologizes and promises that everything will proceed according to her wishes. Meanwhile, Toshu and Pakhi discuss the possibility of Prem reconciling with his family, which might fulfill their dreams.

Once everyone leaves, Vasundhara expresses that she never realized how old she is and shares her concerns about her declining health. She tells Prem that he is welcome to return home whenever he wants but adds that if she passes away, she won't be able to come back. Vasundhara requests Prem and Rahi to marry while she is still alive, urging them to fulfill their wishes after the marriage. She acknowledges that they may not want to marry just yet but insists that this is her last wish.

Parag worries about the implications of Vasundhara's conversation with Prem and Rahi. In response, Vasundhara reassures them that she will support them in fulfilling their dreams after marriage and that she will persuade Parag not to interfere. She pleads with them to honor her last wish. Rahi, however, asks Vasundhara not to impose the condition of marriage, as she wishes to go to Mumbai to pursue her dreams before marrying Prem.

Rahi shares her aspirations with Vasundhara, asking her to understand their situation. Vasundhara expresses happiness that Rahi and Prem want to pursue their dreams but insists they should do so after marriage. Anupama reflects on how Leela shattered her own dreams of having a career post-marriage. Vasundhara then asks Anupama to help convince Rahi and Prem. She also requests Prem to stay with her, to which Rahi assures her that he will.

Anupama grows concerned that Rahi is being manipulated by Vasundhara. Rahi informs Parag that Prem will wait at the Kothari house until Vasundhara recovers, which brings joy to the Kothari family. Khyati becomes emotional upon realizing that Prem will be returning home. The Shah family bids farewell to Prem as he prepares to leave for the Kothari house, and Anupama worries as he departs. Upon his arrival, Vasundhara welcomes Prem into the Kothari home and informs him that she has prepared the house for him. However, he replies that his preferences have changed.

