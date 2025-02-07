Anupamaa Written Update, February 7: Parag fumes with anger seeing Kothari family's kids with Shah family; here's what happens next

Anupamaa Written Update, February 7: Parag fumes with anger, mentioning how the Shah family has hired Prem as their full-time servant. He expresses his rage and insults Prem for not caring about their family's reputation. Prem loses calm, saying how the Shah family cares about him and his talent. He argues with Parag, and both walk away in anger. Pakhi tries to convince Ishaani to make Raja fall in love with her. Ishaani questions Pakhi for only caring about the money and not the traits.

Pakhi tells Ishaani that only money is important and not love. Without Ishaani's consent, Pakhi follows Raja from her account. Ishaani gets angry. Pakhi asks Ishaani to convince Raja to marry her, saying she should dream of being Kothari's daughter-in-law. While talking to Prem, Rahi expresses her joy, saying she is happy and will soon be the daughter-in-law of the Kothari family.

Rahi pledges to try to reunite Prem with his family and make the Kothari family happy. Anupama worries about Rahi. The next morning, Rahi and Prem gear up to pitch Anupama's business to the client. Hasmukh assures Anupama that Prem and Rahi will crack the deal. Mahi worries.

Rahi and Prem impress the client with their pitch, and the investors agree to invest. Prem and Rahi get happy. They inform Anupama about the good news and she gets extremely happy. Anupama remembers Anuj and praises Rahi and Prem. Mahi fumes with anger.

Anupama notices Mahi is upset. She tries to console her, but she refuses to listen. The Shah family gathers to eat pani puri together. Prem asks Raja, Prathana, and Badshah to join. Raja worries about him joining the Shah family's celebration, as Parag would scold him. Pakhi forces Ishaani to impress Raja. The Shah family enjoys pani puri. Mahi gets angry seeing Prem and Rahi together, whereas Pakhi asks Ishaani to spend time with Raja.

Parag mentions how he won't let anyone invest in Anupama's business. Parag, Anil, and Gautam see Badshah, Raja, and Prathna enjoying themselves with the Shah family. When Anupama washes the utensils at the pani puri stall, Raja, Badshah, Prem, and Prathna also do the same which leaves Parag and Gautam infuriated. Parag steps out and walks toward the Shah family. He asks Raja, Prathna, and Badshah to sit in the car and walks away in anger.

Parag and the kids reach home. Parag informs Vasundhara, Meeta and Khyati how the kids were enjoying pani puri and washing utensils without worrying about their reputation. Parag scolds the kids and states how Prem is tarnishing his image. When Badshah's stomach aches, Meeta gets upset and calls Prem. Meeta complains to Prem that Badshah has fallen sick because of eating outside.

Anupama and Rahi suggest Meeta to allow Badshah to eat outside sometimes as they should have a habit. Meeta angrily disconnects the call. Vasundhara gets angry on Anupama. The priest arrives. The episode ends.

