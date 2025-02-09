Anupamaa Written Update, February 9: Parag gets angry after knowing about Rahi being an orphan; will they allow her marriage to Prem?

Anupamaa Written Update, February 9: Prem states that even if his kundali doesn't match with Rahi, he will still marry her. This leaves Parag and Vasundhara upset. He mentions that he will marry Rahi. As the Kothari family is about to leave, the priest arrives and tells them that he made a mistake and narrated the wrong kundali. He says that Rahi and Prem's kundali matches and Rahi is lucky for Prem. When Anupama tries to convince the Kotharis, they walk away.

Prem states that he is very clear that he will marry Rahi. Parag returns home and questions Gautam for not giving him the information that Rahi is an orphan. Parag speaks badly about the Shah family and Rahi. Anil questions Parag's anger for Rahi and asks how Rahi is bad in this situation. He sides with Rahi and mentions how Anupama is a good woman for taking care of an orphan. He requests Parag to get Rahi and Prem married.

Vasundhara firmly opposes his requests and mentions that Rahi will also leave Prem one day. Gautam agrees with Vasundhara. Anil continues convincing Parag, mentioning how Rahi is lucky for Prem and that Prem is happy because of Rahi. He states that they will lose Prem forever if they try to separate him from Rahi. Mahi says that Rahi is unable to manage her relationship with Prem as it is filled with obstacles.

Rahi asks Mahi not to worry for her after hearing her comment on her relationship. Rahi discusses with Ansh how she loves Prem and is unsure if the Kothari family will agree to their marriage. Anupamaa and Hasmukh discuss how orthodox thinking never changes. Prathna gets emotional as she discusses her troubled married life with Khyati. Khyati says that she will talk to Parag about her. However, Prathna says that Parag won't understand. Khyati worries about Prathna's married life.

Gautam warns Prathna not to reveal her problems to anyone, or else she will have to face the consequences. Parag and Vasundhara discuss about Prem and Shah family. Seeing Prem upset, Rahi tries to convince him. Prem says how his family can't see him happy and gets emotional while talking to Rahi. Rahi tries to comfort him.

Khyati, Anil, Meeta, and Raja arrive at Shah's house and reveal they are ready for Rahi and Prem's marriage. Khyati asks Rahi to accept the diamond necklace made for her. Pakhi then walks up to Meeta and praises Ishaani in front of her in order to impress Meeta. Pakhi dreams about Ishaani's marriage to the Kothari. Khyati gives gifts to everyone. Khyati, Anil, and Meeta then leave. Anupama teases Rahi as her marriage is fixed.

Anupama notices Mahi is upset. Mahi taunts Anupama that Rahi is living her life. Leela asks Anupama to focus on Rahi's marriage. Prem dreams about his mother. Khyati arrives to call Prem, but he asks her not to try to be his mother. Rahi informs Prem that their marriage is fixed and will soon get married. They dream about their marriage and Parag overhears it. The episode ends.

