Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 1, 2024: Anuj plans to marry Shruti for Adhya's sake; Dimpy cuts ties with Titu

Anupamaa, January 1, 2024: Anuj thinks about Anupama when Shruti shows him her cooking channel. As her face isn't visible, Anuj asks Shruti how she knew that Joshi Ben, who owns the cooking channel was the same Joshi Ben with whom her bag was exchanged. Shruti tells him she has her photo and can see the bracelet that Joshi Ben wears here.

Shruti tells him that she is Joshi Ben. She expresses her concern by telling Anuj that if Joshi Ben has this popular channel, why is she working at that restaurant?

Anuj is confused and is unable to understand his emotions. Anupama's colleagues record her as she cooks a Gujarati dish. When the colleague tries to capture her face in the video, she stops him saying that she doesn't want to reveal her face in the video. Her colleagues try to convince her but she refuses and worries. They coordinate with Anupama and just record her dish.

Shruti and Anuj see Anupama's new video. Anuj cannot stop thinking about Anupama as he is suddenly getting hints that she is somewhere near. Shruti and Anuj cook food while watching Anupama's video. Anupama's colleagues ask her why is she working in the restaurant and share with her how their boss is rude. She advises them not to speak ill about their boss. However, they continue making fun of their boss.

Their boss suddenly arrives and overhears the entire conversation. Anupama worries thinking that the boss will blame her for her colleagues' conversation. The boss then slams them and blames Anupama for brainwashing his staff against him.

Anupama's colleague jokingly diverts the conversation and shows his boss Anupama's cooking channel. He praises Anupama in front of his boss. His boss is surprised to see Anupama's cooking channel. Anuj offers food to Adhya. She likes it and tells Anuj that he will eat the rest of it in her room. Anuj agrees.

Anuj and Shruti discuss how it is difficult to understand a teenager's mind as they don't know what they think. Shruti advised Anuj that they should take Adhya to a counselor.

Anupama worries as she cleans the table. She worries thinking how if her boss fires her from the job she will have nowhere to go. She prays to god that if she is in the USA because of some purpose then she prays to God to let her experience that purpose. Shruti hugs Anuj but he hesitates.

Shruti gets a message from her mother, who asks Shurti about her marriage plan with Anuj. Anuj hears the message. Dimpy locks herself in the room and thinks how Kavya advised her to live her life but Vanraj warned her to take care of the house and her son Ansh. She also recalls how she met Titu after five years.

Shruti apologizes to Anuj for her mother's message. Anuj thinks how Adhya is close to Shruti. Anuj tells Shruti that they will go to India and talk to her parents and will get married within two months. Shruti gets happy after Anuj tells her this. Anuj thinks that marrying Shruti is the only option as Adhya is very close to her.

Anuj and Anupama both remember each other. Dimpy calls Titu. Titu apologizes to Dimpy for constantly calling and texting her. He tells Dimpy that he is going back to Mumbai but wants to meet her once before he goes. However, Dimpy gets emotional as she tells him that she can't meet him as Vanraj doesn't like her meeting any boy.

She tells him to not make her life more difficult. Titu gets hurt after hearing this and tells Dimpy that he won't call or message her henceforth.

Anupama sees her boss' mother mocking him in Punjabi and teasing him for being jobless. Anupama's colleague tells her that whenever the boss gets late to go home for dinner his mother comes to the restaurant. The boss then orders tea, but Anupama's colleague tells Anupama that he wants to go out. Anupama tells him to go as she will make the tea for the boss's mother.

Anupama brings tea for the boss's mother, and she praises Anupama and the tea. Anupama's boss tells his mother that she doesn't cook but only cleans. However, his mother tells him that she has made the tea as she has tasted tea made by everyone, and this is different. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

