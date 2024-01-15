Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 15: Kinjal wishes to return to India; Anuj decides to meet Anupama

Anupamaa, January 15, 2024 episode: Titu is shocked to see Vanraj and Dimpy as soon as he gains consciousness. He feels pain as he is about to get up. Baa tells him to rest as there might be a fracture in his back. Titu asks Baa if she is fine or not. Baa thanks him for saving her. Titu recalls his conversation with Vanraj who thanks Titu for saving Baa's life.

Vanraj tells Titu that he can stay till tomorrow and can go home after getting his back X-ray done. Titu tells Vanraj that he can go and tries to get up. Dimpy tells him that he is injured and won't be able to get up. Vanraj asks Dimpy, Baa, and Pakhi to go to sleep. Baa worries thinking how Vanraj and Titu can never get along and can fight anytime. Pakhi tells Baa that she made a mistake by bringing Titu home.

Vanraj tells Titu that he can come to him if he wants anything. Dimpy worries about seeing Titu in Shah's house. Vanraj thinks that Titu saved Baa and that is the reason he has allowed him in his house. Titu thinks about when he wanted to come close to Dimpy at that time he was not allowed in the house and now he is here. Ishaani enters Titu's room to meet him.

Kinjal tells Toshu about returning to India:

Kinjal returns home and is glad to meet her daughter. Toshu taunts her saying that she should come home early at least once. Kinjal tells him that she has to work till late and even she doesn't like it. Kinjal asks Toshu to make coffee. While talking to her daughter, Kinjal asks her about her day. Pari shares with Kinjal that she doesn't want to learn ballet dance but instead wants to learn Kathak.

Toshu listens to this and shouts at Pari and tells her that she will only learn ballet dance and not Kathak. Kinjal scolds Toshu for shouting at Pari. Kinjal asks Toshu about his job. Kinjal mentions that their classes did not work in the UK so they have moved to the USA and it doesn't work nicely here as well. She tells Toshu that through his random jobs, they won't be able to survive in the USA.

Kinjal shares with Toshu how they both are working hard and still their unable to fulfill their needs. She tells him that they have to leave Pari alone in their house. Kinjal expresses how they thought they would manage everything once they moved to the USA and states how they are not happy here. Kinjal tells Toshu that they should go back to India.

Toshu loses calm and tells Kinjal that he won't return to India like a loser. He tells her that he will stay here until he dies but will not move to India. Kinjal states that Anupama was right that it is hard to live in the USA. Toshu thinks of telling Kinjal about seeing Anupama in the USA but then he decides to hide it. Kinjal tells him that she is going to her friend's house for dinner and asks him to order something for him and she will pay for it.

Aadhya panics as Anuj goes to meet Anupama:

Anupama enjoys her first snowfall and gets happy as she admires the snow. She then mentions that she is as happy as she was when she saw a beach first. She recalls the time she spent with Choti Anu and Anuj at the beach. Anupama decides to be happy alone and enjoys the snow. Anuj decides to meet Joshi Ben and reaches the restaurant.

While Anupama is busy enjoying the snow near the restaurant, Anuj goes inside the restaurant. Anupama teaches classical dance to strangers He enquires with Vikram about Joshi Ben. Vikram tells Anuj that Joshi Ben has gone out. Anuj tells him that he will wait at the restaurant until Joshi Ben comes.

Aadhya asks about Anuj to Shruti and the latter informs her that Anuj has decided to meet Joshi Ben and then only he will return. Aadhya panics after hearing this. Shruti consoles her. Anupama shares with the strangers how she used to teach her children Kathak dance. After talking to them, Anupama walks her way to the restaurant. Anuj gets a call and he rushes out of the restaurant and his shawl falls. Anupama picks up the shawl. The episode ends.

