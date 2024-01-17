Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 17: Toshu admits to Kinjal about seeing Anupama; Kavya brings Maahi to Shah house

Anupamaa, January 17, 2024 episode: Vanraj ignores Maahi and walks away. Maahi asks Kavya why her father Vanraj ignored her and questions why he doesn't love her. Kavya gets upset seeing Vanraj's behavior. Dimpy consoles Maahi and tells her that everyone is happy to see her. Dimpy takes all the children with her. Pakhi looks at Kavya in anger.

Anuj decides to not remember Anupama

Anuj makes Tilgud laddoo for Aadhya. He recalls the time when Anupama made them for Aadhya. He thinks about how he must make Aadhya aware of their culture and rituals. He mentions that Aadhya met Joshi Ben, and she isn't Anupama. However, he thinks about seeing Anupama at the signal. Shruti arrives and helps Anuj in making the laddoo.

Anuj apologizes to Shruti for sending her outside while talking to Aadhya in private. Shruti tells him that she didn't feel bad but was concerned for them. She tells Anuj that even she and Aadhya have had conversations in private. Anuj praises Shruti for being understanding. Anupama also remembers Anuj while making the laddoos. Shruti tells Anuj that there is a huge Gujarati community in the USA, and they celebrate all festivals.

She tells Anuj that she never participated in the celebrations earlier but now she wants to do with Anuj and Aadhya. Anuj recalls what Aadhya advised him about not thinking about the past as it may affect her and Shruti. He mentions how Shruti is making an effort to make everything right so even he should focus on building his and Shruti's future. Aadhya arrives and tells them to celebrate Makar Sankranti. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

Kavya and Paakhi argue over Maahi

Kavya apologizes to Baa for bringing Maahi to Shah's house. Paakhi gets furious and shouts at Kavya for bringing Maahi to Shah's house and spoiling the festive mood. She tells Kavya that she should have thoughts about the kids. Kavya lashes out at Paakhi for giving the example of kids and taunting her. She tells Paakhi that children are innocent and not drag the arguments.

Kavya tells Baa that she brought Maahi home because doctors advised her that she might fall sick again as she is lonely. Paakhi tells Kavya that instead of bringing Maahi back, she should have purchased some toys and dresses for her to distract her. Kavya loses her calm and slams Paakhi for her statement. She tells her how children want the love of their parents and do not wish for materialistic things.

Kavya tells Paakhi that every mother is not like her who doesn't care for her daughter's wish and instead treats her as she wants. Kavya warns Paakhi to not interfere between her and her daughter as she never interferes between her and her daughter.

Paakhi complains about Kavya's behavior to Baa. However, Baa lashes out at Paakhi for not being able to hear the truth. Paakhi tells Baa that Vanraj will be tense if Maahi stays in the house. Baa tells Paakhi that if she wants her father to not be tense then she should leave the house instead. Paakhi tells Baa that because of Kaavya there are going to be fights every day.

Toshu tells Kinjal about Anupama being in the USA

Kinjal arrives home and sees Toshu drinking. She asks Toshu whether Angel has slept and he says yes. Toshu then tells Kinjal that he wants to confess something. Kinjal gets worried and asks Toshu constantly what he has done now. Toshu tells Kinjal that he has seen Anupama. Kinjal asks him if he saw Anupama in his dream. Toshu admits seeing Anupama in the USA near the park.

Kinjal gets happy hearing this. He asks Toshu where is Anupama. Toshu reveals that he went to pick up their daughter and saw her but ignored her. Toshu tells Kinjal that he doesn't want to meet anyone from their family and walks away. Kinjal worries seeing Toshu's behavior but is happy to know that Anupama is in the USA.

Advertisement

Anupama and Anuj celebrate Makar Sankranti

Anupama offers laddoo to strangers to celebrate Makarsankranti. Anuj, Aadhya, and Shruti celebrate the festival at their house. Anuj tells Aadhya how he wants her to know about all festivals. Anupama lights the lantern and blows it in the air. Anuj, Aadhya, and Shruti also light the lantern and blow it in the air.

Titu tries to get up but falls. Dimpy observes him from a distance. Maahi and Ishaani enter his room and ask him to write his wish on the kite. He draws a boy and a girl on the kite and remembers his happy time with Dimpy. Ishaani and Maahi ask Titu to write their wish on the kite.

Anupama prays for her kids and family. Aadhya and Shruti pray to be together always. Anuj prays to meet Anupama once to get closure. Anuj and Anupama's lanterns get stuck with each other. Aadhya expresses her concern saying that the other person's wish will get mxied with their wish. Shruti tells Aadhya to not worry as everything happens according to destiny.

Paakhi sees Titu and Dimpy together

Maahi and Ansh fight over Vanraj. Ansh shouts at Maahi for stealing his love from his grandfather. Maahi argues that Vanraj is her father and she is Ansh's aunty. Maahi tells Ansh to be away from Vanraj. Maahi and Ansh argue but Titu interrupts and stops their fight. Kavya and Dimpy see Titu playing with the kids. Kavya tells Dimpy to give Titu a chance.

As Titu is about to fall, Dimpy holds him and stops him from falling. Paakhi sees this and taunts Dimpy and Titu saying that they started their romance in front of the kids. Kavya asks Paakhi to shut up. Paakhi tells Dimpy and Titu that Vanraj should have seen this and walks away. Dimpy to leaves. Kavya tells Titu to not give up as he is not wrong. She tells him to keep trying and fight for his love.

Aadhya sees Anuj worried. Aadhya tells Anuj that she wants to go out of New York for a vacation. Anuj agrees. Shruti arrives and tells them that they can't go this week as Anuj will be hosting an event at her company and can go next week. Aadhya worries thinking that if they go next week then there are chances that Anuj might see Anupama. Anupama sees Anuj's scarf and remembers Anuj. The episode ends.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 16: Anuj is puzzled after Aadhya takes a tough promise from him