Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 22: Anupama falls unconscious after being trapped in fire; Anuj gets nightmare

Anupamaa, January 22, 2024 episode: Kinjal writes down her contact number on a paper and gives it to Anupama. Kinjal and Pari take Anupama's blessings and say goodbye to her. Anupama and Kinjal get extremely emotional as they say bye to each other. After they leave, Anupama breaks down in tears. Yashdeep asks Anupama if they were her daughter-in-law and granddaughter and Anupama says yes.

Anupama confides in Yashdeep and tells him that her son doesn't want to meet her but by god's grace, her daughter-in-law and granddaughter met her. Anupama mentioned that she heard her son's voice on the phone but couldn't talk. Yashdeep offers her water.

Aadhya confronts Anupama

Anupama goes out to get groceries and when she returns she sees Aadhya peeping in her restaurant. As Aadhya is about to fall, Anupama holds her. Aadhya is furious to see Anupama and informs her that her father and Shruti will soon get married. Aadhya tells Anupama that Shruti and her father have been together for four years. She then asks Anupama when will she return to India. Anupama is shocked to hear this.

When Anupama asks her why is she asking her question, Aadhya tells Anupama that her cooking channel was working well then why is she in the USA and why did she leave her family and kids and come here. Anupama tells Aadhya she doesn't know why she is here and destiny brought her here.

Anupama shares with Aadhya that she is here in the USA because of her destiny and will stay here until she finds out the reason for being in the USA. After hearing this, Aadhya worries thinking how she will keep Anuj away from her. Anupama asks Aadhya why she is always upset and angry with her. Aadhya doesn't say anything and walks away.

Shruti worries seeing Anuj's behavior

Anuj thinks about Anupama and the time when he saw her. Anuj recalls Devika's advice when she told him to stop looking for Anupama and let her be in peace. Anuj worries thinking about his and Devika's conversation. Shruti arrives with coffee but Anuj doesn't notice the coffee and Shruti realizes that Anuj is worried about something.

Shruti worries seeing Anuj's behavior and asks him the reason for being worried. Anuj shares with Shruti that he is worried about Aadhya. Shruti tells Anuj to be a parent to Aadhya and not try to be her friend. After listening to this line, Anuj feels surprised and asks her if Joshi Ben told her this. Shruti gets upset with Anuj as he is constantly asking about Joshi Ben.

Anuj asks Shruti to show him Joshi Ben's picture. As Shruti is about to show her picture, Anuj rushes out after his staff calls him. Shruti is concerned about Anuj's weird behavior and senses some tension.

Kavya gets upset after Pakhi's statement

Ansh expresses his anger as Ishaani is about to take admission to his school. Baa advises him that this is a good thing that the siblings will be together. However, Ansh tells Baa that he can't tolerate Ishaani at home and at school as well. Maahi then advises Ansh saying that he is elder brother of Ishaani and he should protect her. Ansh doesn't take Maahi's advice nicely and talks to her rudely.

Kavya interrupts and asks Ansh to behave. Pakhi supports Ansh and tells Kavya to control Maahi's behavior. Kavya and Pakhi argue over the children. Pakhi then tells Ishaani that she should play with Ansh as he is her brother and should stay away from Maahi as she is no one. Maahi walks away crying and Kavya slams Pakhi for hurting her daughter. Vanraj supports Pakhi's statement and agrees to her.

Anupama gets trapped in the fire

Anupama enjoys her tea while sitting in the restaurant and soon senses a burning smell. She goes into the kitchen to inspect. Anupama's colleague arrives and they both sense some burning smell. Suddenly, the kitchen catches fire and the fire increases. Anupama and her colleague panics. Anupama calls Yashdeep and informs him about the fire.

Anupama sends her colleague out of the restaurant to get help whereas she tries to put the fire away. Anuj, who is sleeping, panics in his sleep thinking about Anupama. Aadhya and Shruti rush to his room and panic seeing Anuj's condition. Anuj gets a nightmare about Anupama and says that he will not let anything happen to Anupama. Anuj panics mentioning Anupama's name and Aadhya gets furious hearing.

Anupama faints mentioning Anuj's name. Anuj wakes up. Yashdeep reaches the restaurant with the firefighters and finds Anupama unconscious. Anuj apologizes to Aadhya and Shruti for panicking. Aadhya mentions how their past is not leaving them. Anuj asks Shruti to take Aadhya away. Aadhya worries seeing Anuj's behavior.

Yashdeep brings Anupama to his home and his mother praises him for saving her. Yashdeep's mother tells him that she saw in the CCTV footage that Anupama was saving the restaurant instead of saving her life. They both praise Anupama for being a good person. Yashdeep informs his mother that Anupama will gain consciousness in the morning. Shruti worries thinking about Anuj's behavior. Shruti feels worried thinking that is Anupama is back in Anuj's life. The episode ends.

