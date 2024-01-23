Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 23: Kinjal and Toshu fight over meeting Anupama; here's how Pari REACTS

Anupamaa, January 23, 2024 episode: Shruti worries about Anuj's panic attack. Aadhya asks her if she felt bad as Anuj took Anupama's name. Shruti shares with Aadhya that she didn't feel bad but felt weird. Aadhya asks her why she didn't feel bad. Shruti explains that it was Anuj's true love, and he cannot forget it so easily. Aadhya tells Shruti that Anupama didn't love Anuj much.

However, Shruti explains to Aadhya that love cannot be measured. Aadhys gets emotional as she reveals to Shruti that Anupama never considered her as her own daughter and always kept her last. Shruti tells Aadhya that she might be wrong about it. However, Aadhya reveals that she and Anuj have tolerated a lot in the past. Aadhya takes a promise from Shruti and tells her to not leave them. Shruti gives her the promise.

Kinjal and Toshu argue

Kinjal talks to a client about getting funds for her Dave classes. After her call, she prays to crack the deal. She then sees Toshu playing a video game while the room is messy. Kinjal lashes out at Toshu for being irresponsible. She slams him and points out his mistakes of not taking care of anything. Toshu tells Kinjal that she decided to move out of India, so she should now face it.

Kinjal loses her calm and reminds him how he has never helped her in anything. Toshu ignores her and gets back to playing his game. Kinjal asks Toshu whether he read the note that came from Pari's school. She informs Toshu that Pari is weak in her studies and he should at least focus on her. Toshu gets furious and breaks a bottle.

Pari arrives and shouts at her parents for fighting constantly. She then threatens Toshu and Kinjal that if they continue fighting, then she will go and live with her grandmother. Pari tells them that she felt nice after meeting her grandmother and will live with her. Kinjal feels shocked as Pari discloses their secret of meeting Anupama in front of Toshu.

Toshu confronts Kinjal for meeting Anupama. Kinjal lashes out at him for ignoring his own mother and tells him that she can't be like him. Toshu tells Kinjal that he doesn't want to maintain his relationship. Kinjal tells Toshu that she is lonely here and wants to have someone with whom she can talk and share her pain. Kinjal praises Anupama for being a supportive mother-in-law and says that she is more important to her than her mother.

Toshu warns Kinjal to not meet Anupama. However, Kinjal then claps back at him and says that she will meet Anupama. She even tells him that he is dependent on her and he shouldn't forget this.

Baa and Maahi bond

Baa feels troubled as she suffers a headache. Maahi arrives and massages Baa's forehead. She tells Baa that she used to massage her warden's forehead in the hostel. Baa asks Maahi if she felt bad because of Pakhi's words but Maahi doesn't answer her question.

Maahi tells Baa that she can call her anytime if she is in pain. Baa then tells her to go and play. Kavya observes Maahi and Baa's conversation from a distance and feels happy that Maahi will soon win everyone's heart including her father's.

Pakhi requests Titu to wait

Pakhi goes into Titu's room and finds him packing his bag. Pakhi asks Titu to not leave as he is not well. Titu gets suspicious about Pakhi's nice behavior. Pakhi then informs Titu that she wants a brand ambassador for her online store and promises him to give his share. Pakhi tells Titu that she will feel nice if he waits in her house. Titu feels weird seeing Pakhi's loving behavior towards him.

Pakhi then explains to Titu how she was in an abusive marriage with Adhik. However, Titu's concentration was on Dimpy while Pakhi was talking. Pakhi sees Dimpy and asks her to tell Titu to wait. Dimpy refuses and says that it is better if Titu goes. Titu feels upset after hearing this from Dimpy. Pakhi then tells Titu that he can go but he will have to do the campaign for her store.

Maahi and Ishaani arrive in Titu's room and express their sadness as Titu is going. Titu informs Vanraj that he is leaving. Vanraj warns him and tells him to not return to their house again. Titu thanks Vanraj for taking care of Dimpy. Vanraj gets furious hearing this from him but walks away.

Anupama gains consciousness

Anupama wakes up and recalls last night's incident. As soon as she gets up, she faints but Bijee holds her. Anupama gets emotional as she shares with Bijee that she couldn't save the restaurant. Bijee assures her that her health is fine but the fire caused too much loss. Anupama panics thinking that her bag was in the store room and the bag had all her belongings of her children.

Bijee informs Anupama that her colleague Cady saved her bag from the fire, and Anupama feels relieved hearing this. Bijee tells Anupama that the restaurant will be renovated, and until then, she will stay with them in their house. Anupama denies staying there. Yashdeep arrives and praises Anupama's efforts for saving the restaurant. Yashdeep gives Anupama her suitcase. She opens her bags and cries while holding her children's picture. The episode ends.

