Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 24: Will Anupama move in with Kinjal and Toshu?

Anupamaa, January 24, 2024 episode: Anupama gets emotional as Bijee feeds her breakfast. She thanks Bijee for being a mother to her. Yashdeep receives a call from the restaurant. While he is about to leave, Anupama insists on coming with him to the restaurant. However, Yashdeep informs her that she is not required to be at the restaurant and can rest at home.

Anupama serves breakfast for Bijee. Bijee gets glad and informs her how her children never served her food. Bijee and Anupama discuss the obstacles life throws and how one has to overcome them. She then reveals that Yashdeep loves eating, but it is not by choice but due to his past life trauma. Bijee advices Anupama to take care of herself and her health and asks her to appreciate herself.

Kinjal requests Anupama to come with her

Kinjal arrives at Yashdeep's house to meet Anupama. Kinjal informs Anupama that she was scared when she heard about the fire in the restaurant. Kinjal mentioned that she rushed to the restaurant, and Yashdeep informed her that Anupama was at his house. Kinjal tells Anupama that Yashdeep told her how she used to stay in the restaurant's storeroom.

Kinjal asks Anupama where she will stay now as the restaurant is destroyed. She asks her if she is going to stay in Yashdeep's house. Anupama denies saying that she can't stay in Yashdeep's house as they have done enough for her, and she doesn't want to be a burden on anyone. Anupama shares with Kinjal that god will help her find a new way, and she will be fine. She assures Kinjal that she will find a place somewhere to stay.

Anupama gets emotional while talking to Kinjal and recalls her journey from the time she landed in the USA. Kinjal asks Anupama whether she thinks about Anuj and Choti Anu and whether she feels like knowing about them. Anupama shares with Kinjal that she wants them to be happy wherever they are. Kinjal requests Anupama to come with her to her house. Anupama denies saying that Toshu will not like it.

Anupama explains to Kinjal that Toshu ignored her even after seeing her five years later. She tells Kinjal that she can't stay with them as they will have constant arguments because of her. However, Kinjal pleads to Anupama to accompany her and tells her that it is her house and even Pari's.

Vanraj asks Kavya to send Maahi back to her hostel

Ansh acts stubborn while Dimpy feeds him dinner and insists on eating a burger. Dimpy scolds him for his behavior and gives Maahi's example by saying she is eating dinner without acting stubbornly. Kavya and Baa, too, scold Ansh for acting stubborn and tell him to learn from Maahi as she eats everything. Vanraj observes their conversation from a distance.

Ansh continues cribbing about the dinner. Vanraj then tells Ansh to eat his food, and he will give him a chocolate. Ansh gets happy and tells Vanraj not to give chocolate to Maahi. Vanraj assures Ansh that only he will get chocolate and has nothing for Maahi. Maahi bursts out in tears after hearing Vanraj's statement. Baa, Kavya, and Dimpy get upset seeing Maahi crying.

Vanraj asks Baa not to compare Maahi and Ansh. Baa tells him that Ansh is stubborn and doesn't understand. Vanraj then tells Baa not to scold him in front of an outsider. Dimpy and Kavya hear this. Baa explains to him that it is important to scold children, and as he doesn't scold Ansh, he is getting more stubborn day by day. However, Vanraj still sides with Ansh.

Vanraj asks Kavya when Maahi is going back to the hostel. Baa tells him that she will go back once she gets well. Vanraj warns Kavya that Maahi should go to the hostel once she gets well. She tells Kavya that Titu is also leaving and Maahi should also go.

Shruti suggests Anuj to deal with his pain

Anuj and Shruti discuss how he took Anupama's name in his dream. Shruti shares with Anuj that she has always loved him but never saw his love. However, she asks Anuj whether he is in a relationship with her just for Aadhya. Anuj refuses. Shruti explains to Anuj that she understands his love for Anupama. Shruti shares with Anuj how she has been dealing with the situation maturely, but it is hard for her.

Shruti asks Anuj to share his trauma with her. She tells Anuj to take time to deal with his past and assures him that it is okay if he wants to take a break to heal from his past. Shruti gets emotional, tells Anuj that she will explain to Aadhya, too, and walks away. The episode ends.

