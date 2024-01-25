Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 25: Anuj and Shruti learn about the fire incident; Titu leaves Shah's house

Anupamaa, January 25, 2024 episode: Bijee looks upset and Yashdeep asks her the reason. However, Bijee doesn't say anything. Anupama asks Yashdeep about the restaurant's repair work and he informs her that it will take time for the restaurant to restart. Anupama worries thinking about the loss that the restaurant will suffer for being shut down.

Anupama impresses Yashdeep with her idea

Anupama suggests Bijee and Yashdeep that they can start tiffin services from home and deliver food to their clients. She asks Bijee whether they can utilize her house space for this. Bijee and Yashdeep like Anupama's idea. Anupama asks Yashdeep to talk to Yashpal before they execute her idea. She assures them that she will talk to the team and will begin the preparations.

Yashdeep and Bijee agree with Anupama and heap praises for her as she brings new hope. Yahsdeep again asks Bijee the reason for being upset. Bijee shares with Yashdeep that she heard Anupama and Kinjal's conversation. She tells Yashdeep that Kinjal wants to take Anupama to her house but Anupama is not going because her son Toshu won't like it.

Bijee confides to Yashdeep that she likes that Anupama is staying with her in her house and doesn't want her to let go. Yashdeep advises Bijee to not think about keeping Anupama away from her family. However, Bijee explains to Yashdeep that he and Yashpal are always busy with work and she feels lonely in a foreign country. Bijee gets emotional as she shares how a person is always busy and happy in their own village.

Bijee breaks down remembering her country and her old days when she was with her own people. Bijee tells Yashdeep that she will let go of Anupama only when she gets a new safe place to stay.

Anupama informs Bijee that she has done all the preparations. Anupama then prepares food for her loyal customers and requests Yashdeep to arrange a delivery for them. Yashdeep and Bijee are impressed with Anupama.

Titu leaves Shah house

Ansh, Ishaani, and Maahi plead to Titu to wait in their house. Vanraj gets upset seeing this. However, Dimpy scolds the children for requesting Titu to wait. Titu gets upset hearing this from Dimpy and walks out of their house.

Shruti and Anuj learn about the incident

Shruti and Anuj discover the fire incident that broke out at Anupama's restaurant. A man informs them that the woman who was stuck in the fire was saved by the restaurant's owner. Shruti asks about Joshi Ben's contact to the man, however, he mentions that he doesn't have any contact. Shruti gets upset and thinks about how she wanted to talk to Joshi Ben about her feelings.

Anuj also worries thinking that he wants to meet Joshi Ben but that is getting delayed day by day. He remembers how Aadhya told him that Joshi Ben is not Anupama but he still finds it hard to believe. Shruti stresses that she wants to meet Joshi Ben and has no contact with her. While Anuj asks Shruti to relax, she still continues worrying mentioning how Joshi Ben was her friend and mentor and she feels nice talking to her.

Anuj continues thinking about Anupama and mentions how he needs to stop thinking about her as he is hurting Aadhya and Shruti.

Dimpy cries remembering Titu

Ishaani cries as she misses Titu and Dimpy consoles her. Pakhi messages Titu to be safe and reminds him about her work. Kavya asks Dimpy how will she forget Titu. Titu breaks down in tears as she misses Titu. Kavya arrives and consoles Dimpy and reminds her that she loves Titu.

Baa scolds Pakhi

Pakhi gets a call and she prepares to leave. Baa scolds her for leaving the house so late and the children laugh. Baa and Pakhi then get into an argument. Baa slams Pakhi for not taking care of her daughter and handling her responsibilities to Dimpy. Pakhi argues saying that Vanraj never stopped her from living her life.

Baa lashes out at Pakhi and warns her that she will throw her out of the house. Baa tells Vanraj to not interrupt her and Pakhi's argument.

Yashdeep and Anupama talk about their past

Bijee and Yashdeep discuss how Anupama has been facing issues in her life even though she is so nice. Bijee shares with Yashdeep that Anupama's daughter-in-law is nice and her son is arrogant. She mentions her doubt to Yashdeep and mentions that nothing is known about Anupama's husband. Anupama remembers Toshu and Kinjal and gets emotional.

Bijee gets emotional as she worries about Anupama and her problems. Yashdeep tells Bijee to not ask Anupama anything about her past unless she shares it with her. Yashdeep offers tea to Anupama and they discuss work. Yashdeep asks Anupama the reason for being in the USA. Anupama then recalls her past. She shares with Yashdeep that everything was going great but her life was stuck and she wanted to move.

Anupama shares with Yashdeep that her friend Devika helped her to come to the USA. Yashdeep asks Anupama why she dealt with so many problems even though her son and daughter-in-law were here. Anupama informs Yashdeep that she didn't know that they were in the USA as they earlier stayed in the UK.

Anupama discloses how she never met her son and daughter-in-law in the last five years. When Yashdeep asks why, she informs him that they never wanted to keep the relationship with her. Yashdeep then shares with Anupama about her past relationship. He shares with her that he loved a girl and was about to get married to her but she refused to marry him at the end moment. Anupama and Yashdeep discuss how close bond often hurts. The episode ends.

