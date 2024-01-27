Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 27: Anupama and Toshu get into a heated argument

Anupamaa, January 27, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Shruti and Anuj’s conversation where Shruti states that she got a call from Joshi Ben, whom she was searching for. She says that it is indeed true if we look for something with our heart, we do get it. Shruti tells Anuj that Joshi Ben got her passport and stuff back and is now staying in the restaurant owner’s house. Anuj says he will take her tomorrow. However, Shruti insists and asks Anuj if they can go now, shocking Aadhya.

Dimpy hands over the tiffin to Mahi while Baa presents her gift. She asks Mahi to study well. Ansh also gives her a gift and says that he is happy Mahi is going. Mahi receives a card from Ishani. Pakhi bids adieu to Mahi and says that if you feel unwell, your mother will get a chance to bring you back. Mahi then goes to Vanraj and expresses her love for him. She asks him to take a selfie with her so that she can show it to her friends who always tease her saying her father is an invisible man. Vanraj recalls Kavya’s deception and goes away from there. Ishani comes there and says she has clicked their photo. Mahi thanks her and leaves with Kavya. Baa confronts Vanraj about his problem with Mahi. She says Kavya cheated you, and not Mahi. Baa asks him if Kavya can accept his children, why can’t he do the same. She even makes him realize how he too betrayed Anupama. Babu Ji brings back Kavya and Mahi and announces that they will not go now.

The servant comes and tells Anupama that someone came to meet her. She comes out and says you are here at this time.

Vanraj asks Babu Ji how he can be so heartless. Babuji sends Mahi inside and tells Vanraj that Mahi needs a mother and father. He asks Vanraj to at least let her mother stay with her if he can’t become her father. Babu ji says when Pakhi can live with them, why not Mahi? Vanraj argues that Pakhi is his daughter and Ishani is his granddaughter. Babu ji says Ishani is adopted. Kavya asks Vanraj to agree. Vanraj says she can do whatever she wants and leaves. Kavya thanks Babu ji.

Shruti and Anuj reach Yashpal’s house to meet Anupama. Beeji asks about their whereabouts. Shruti tells her they had some work with Joshi Ben. Beeji informs them that she has left two minutes back with her son. Anuj thinks about Anupama going with her son and plans to meet her at the event.

Anupama is shown to be at Kinjal’s house, taking care of Pari. Kinjal says sorry to Anupama and Yashdeep for calling them as Toshu was not picking up her call. Anupama looks around and finds the house in a miserable state. She asks when Toshu will come. Kinjal says that he went to watch a football match with his friend. Pari asks Anupama to not leave her side. Yashdeep also allows Anupama to stay back. He says he will come to pick her up in the morning. Yashdeep leaves.

Kinjal and Pari sleep on Anupama’s lap. A drunk Toshu comes and gets angry upon seeing Anupama. Anupama asks Kinjal to take Pari to the room. She scolds Toshu and says that he hasn’t changed a bit even after changing the city. Toshu lies and says he had gone to a business meeting. Anupama tries to make him realize his responsibilities towards Kinjal. Toshu brings in Kinjal and asks why she brought Anupama here. Anupama raises her hand to slap him but stops herself and says I will beat you wherever I see you. Toshu turns his face away from Anupama and says that she couldn’t handle her life even after marrying twice. He says, “Samar is dead. Pakhi and I hate you, and even your adopted daughter hates you. We used to call you right, that Samar and you are losers.” Toshu gives some money to Anupama and asks her to leave.

Beeji asks about Anupama as Yashdeep reaches home. Yashdeep says she will come in the morning. Beeji says you have left her there but her son will not let her stay there and how will Anupama tolerate so much pain?

Anupama gives money back to Kinjal and says a mother drinks poison like Mahadev. She says that she has come there only for her granddaughter. Toshu gets angry at Anupama and shouts at her. The episode ends.

